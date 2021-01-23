In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear beloved parents and grandparents VIOLET and JOE. Fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death by their children Monique, Carmencita, Mariella, Ray, Claude and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Please remember them in your prayers.

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of JOSEPH BORG GRECH, Ph.C. on the 41st anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn and grand-children. May he rest in peace.

CACHIA – ANTHONY (Nani). Treasured memories of a very dear father and grandfather on the 37th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lilian and Leslie, Kevin and Audrey, and Carol.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of LOUIS, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered by his children Ray and Stephanie, Denise and Bill, Brian and Ira, Tim and Corinne, and his grandchildren Alison, Lara, Claire, Victoria, Miguel, John, Becky and Benji.

CARUANA DEMAJO – MARIA 23-1-2019. Remembered with so much love today and every day. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her son Giannino and Evelyn and her niece Antoinette and family.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – Dr FERDINAND CASSAR TORREGGIANI. Treasured me-mories of a loving husband, father and grandfather sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family on the second anniversary of his passing. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, January 24, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 10.15am.

FARRUGIA – Dr PAUL FARRUGIA MD. In loving me-mory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, children Karen, Gianrico and Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULIS. In loving memory of ROSA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest. Yvonne, Josette, Alex and families.

TOLEDO – MARYROSE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband, Frank and her children Marlene and her husband Joe, Roger and his wife Ann Rose, Fr Ray, Noel and his wife, Miriam, and her grandchildren, Christian, Glorianne, Francesca, Carmelia, Bertha, Paul, Neil and Christine. Always in our hearts. May she rest in peace.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of GINA, née Schembri, today the 44th anniversary of her call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all her children, relatives and friends.

