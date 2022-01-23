Obituaries

DELIA. On January 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO, aged 88, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife The Noble Christine née Cassar DeSain, his children Alison and her husband David Perotti, Roberta Borg Manduca and her partner Simon DeBono, his daughter-in-law Lubomira, widow of his son James, his doting grandchildren Kristina, Andrew, Nicholas, Alexia, Emma, Klara and Bibyana, his sister Frida Gollcher, his in-laws Marchioness Vivian Cassar DeSain, The Noble Nathalie Savill and The Noble Michael Cassar DeSain, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 25 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On January 21, at her residence in Sliema, HELEN, known as Lilian, aged 100, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raphael and his wife Marisa, her daughter Anna Zammit Tabona, widow of John, her son Philip and his wife Marty, her son John and his wife Victoria, her grand­children Philip and his wife Fleur, Elena and her husband Edward, Raffaella, Andrea and his partner Becky, Alessandra, Maria and her husband Orin, Christina and her husband Paul, Jean Paul, and her great-grandchildren Lucia, Gigi, Gianni, John, Luke, Alex, Silas and Jamie, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved carer Lisa Mandigma. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 24, at 1pm, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GABRIELE. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES, known as INES, widow of Joseph, aged 94, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Richard and his wife Anna, Joe and his wife Nadine, Isabel and her husband Joseph Dimech, her grandchildren Nicola, Alexandra and her partner Carlston, Luke and his partner Kyle, Matthew and his wife Rebecca, Lily and Jack, her great-granddaughter Sam, her siblings Gemma Vella and Joseph Gatt, nephews, nieces, cousins in Australia, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 25, at 1pm for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA ZARB. On January 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, HAROLD, widower of Lucy, aged 79, went to meet his Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Lucienne and Rainer Hensel of New Zealand and Erminia and Michael Townsend of Scotland, his grandchildren David, Stefan, Christian, Emily and James, his siblings John and Lina, Victoria and Charles Schembri, Monica and Patrick Attard, and Daniel and Eileen, all of Australia, Marie Therese, Alfred and Lina, Bernard SJ of Tanzania, Edwin and Ophelia and MaryAnne, widow of Tony Valletta, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, January 24, at 2pm for St Gaetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Neuro Medical Ward of Mater Dei Hospital, and request that instead of flowers, donations be sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR, of St Paul’s Bay, ex-director of Sammy’s Tavern, Xemxija, aged 82, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmen née Mangion, his daughter Mervin and her husband Ivan Pierre, his grandchildren Joseph and his partner Julia, Keith and his partner Nadine, Anthea and her husband Andrea, Sam and his partner Jade, his great-granddaughter Mianicole, his brother Fr Gwann Micallef, OFM, his sisters Mary and Ines, residing in Australia, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 25, at 7.15am, for St Joseph the Worker church, Xemxija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Divine Mercy (Ħniena Divina) cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. CARMEL (ex-draughtsman, Malta Drydocks and ex-Naxxar councillor, first legislature) from Rabat and residing in Naxxar, aged 79, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, née Abela, his children Edmund and his wife Giselle, Roland and his wife Marisa, Gerald and his wife Amanda, and Clifford, his grandchildren Naomi, Jeremy, Neil, Karl, Julia and Pearl, his sister Sr Anna, and his late brother Peter Paul, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 25, at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church, where Mass will be celebrated praesente cadavere. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of ALEX on the 20th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by all his family.

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of JOSEPH BORG GRECH, Ph.C., on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of LOUIS, today the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered by his children Ray and Stephanie, Denise and Bill, Brian and Ira, Tim and Corinne, and his grand­children Alison, Lara, Claire, Victoria, Miguel, John, Becky and Benji.

CROCKFORD – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 24th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in peace. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Our lady of Good Council, Paceville, at 11.30am.

FARRUGIA – Dr PAUL FARRUGIA, MD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, children Karen, Gianrico and Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving and unfading memories of our parents, our father PAUL on his 49th anniversary, and our mother Imelda née Bonello on her fourth anniversary, on their passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Catherine, Joseph, Marthese, Mark and family.

MICALLEF – REGINALD. On January 25, the 21st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULIS. In loving memory of ROSA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 11th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Dear Lord, grant her eternal life. Yvonne, Josette, grandchildren and families.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of GINA, née Schembri, today the 45th anniversary of her call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all her children, relatives and friends.

Top quality art materials

Sistina Art Shop, Amery Street, Sliema. www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.