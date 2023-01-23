Obituary

SPITERI. On January 20, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, JOSEPHINE, née Saliba, aged 80, of Tarxien, former junior school teacher at St Edward’s College, widow of Mario, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Claire, her son Marco and his wife Martina, her precious grandsons Jake and his fiancée Ruth, Neil and Harry. Her brothers and sisters Lilian and her husband Joe Galea Cavallazzi, Alphonse and his wife Marianne, Joe and his wife Daisy, Tessie, Carmen and her husband Joe Gauci and Luigi Jourdan, widower of her sister Maria, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home today, Monday, January 23, at 1.45pm, for the church of St Nicholas of Tolentino (Agostinjani), Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Tal-Erwieħ cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and the Saint Jeanne Antide Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at St Catherine’s Home for their dedication and care.

In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of JOSEPH BORG GRECH, Ph.C. on the 43rd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

CACHIA – ANTHONY (Nani). Treasured memories of a very dear father and grandfather on the 39th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lilian and Leslie, Kevin and Audrey, and Carol.

FARRUGIA – Dr PAUL FARRUGIA, MD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, children Karen, Gianrico and Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of REGINALD on the anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – MARIA STELLA. 3.3.1907 – 23.1.1986. Remembering you always dearest mum. Doreen.

PULIS. In ever loving memory of our dearest ROSA, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 12th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her daughters Yvonne and Josette, her grandchildren Michael, Mark and Daniela and their families. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant her eternal life.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of GINA, née Schembri. Today is the 46th anniversary of her call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all her children, relatives and friends.

Celebrating the life of Prof. JOE MUSCAT BARON 1934 – 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, today at 6.30pm (parking available at St Patrick’s car park). All who knew him are welcome to attend. “ … Dubai mourns Dr Joseph (Muscat) Baron, an inspiring physician whose medical services … touched the lives of so many people. He (will) always be remembered for his knowledge, compassion and dedication. He was indeed one of the many caring hearts of Dubai.” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

