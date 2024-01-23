OBITUARIES

GALEA. On January 21, DORIS née Portanier, widow of Albert, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Mona and her husband Paul and Donald, her grandchildren Larissa, Ben and his wife Danila, Nikki and her husband Luke, Yanika and her partner Andrew and Justin and his fiancé Marie Claire, also her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, January 29, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On January 20, at The Imperial, CARMEN, widow of Ernest, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her son Norman, her daughters Nathalie and Maureen, their respective spouses and families, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, January 24, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family wish to thank her personal carer Emmylou Villa and the carers at The Imperial.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of JOSEPH BORG GRECH, Ph.C. on the 44th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of LOUIS, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered by his children Ray, Denise, Brian, Tim and their respective families.

FARRUGIA – Dr PAUL FARRUGIA, MD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, children Karen, Gianrico and Mark, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULIS. In ever loving memory of our dearest ROSA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her daughters Yvonne and Josette, her grandchildren Michael, Mark and Daniela and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal life.

TOLEDO – MARYROSE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband, Frank and her children Marlene and her husband Joe, Roger and his wife Ann Rose, Fr Ray, Noel and his wife Miriam, her grandchildren, Christian, Glorianne, Francesca, Carmelia, Bertha, Paul, Neil and Christine and her great-grandchildren Ella, Haley, Hope, Iziah and Mariah. Always in our hearts. May she rest in peace.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of GINA, née Schembri, today the 47th anniversary of her call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all her children, relatives and friends.

