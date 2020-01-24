Obituaries

CHETCUTI. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSARIA aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, her children Geraldine, Claire and her husband Patrick, Frank, Pauline and her husband Charles and Charmaine, her grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, at 8am for Gżira parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to participate in the Mass and remember her in their daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On Thursday, January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, MIRIAM, of Birkirkara, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Carmen, Frankie, Anna, Ray, Nick, Maria and their families, her sister Lina, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On January 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Palliative Care Unit, NIVEA née Pensavalle, widow of Lino, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her son Judge Antonio Mizzi and his wife Marlene, her daughter Linda and her husband Dr Joseph Refalo, her grandchildren Alexandra and her husband Andrea, Giancarlo and his wife Santa, Francesco and his girlfriend Sara, her beloved great-grandchildren Mia, Max, Massimo, Ana and Philippa, her sister-in-law Tessie Mizzi and her children Franco, Alida and Romina, her carer Merryann, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, January 24, at 1.30pm, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. A special thank you goes to the consultants, doctors, nurses, carers and all staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Palliative Care Unit. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH ANTHONY, aged 68, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mariella née Bonnici, his daughter Anthea, Gawain and Seth DeBono, his son Adam John, brother-in-law George Bonnici, nephews and nieces and all other relatives and friends. A funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said today, Friday, January 24, at 2pm at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the Gastroenterology team, all the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

URPANI. On January 19, JOSIE, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Jojo, nèe Cuschieri, his children Giselle and Mario Vasta, Brigitte and Mario Cini and Michelle, his loving grandchildren Carlotta, Jordan, Seb, Anthea and Salvo, and Thomas. He is also mourned by his brothers and sisters, Ronald and Josephine, Tessa and Victor Cachia, Winston and Joanna, Doreen Mangion, Anna and Alex Psaila, Martin, Christine and John Tabone, Carole and Tony Zammit Cutajar and Nathalie, widow of his brother Colin, his in-laws Marlene, Helen and Louis Formosa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, at 8.30am at the Carmelite church, Balluta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from the back). Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 22, at Villa Messina residence, ROSA, of Ħamrun, at the venerable age of 89, widow of Tancred, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sister Agnes and her husband Frans Azzopardi, members of family Zammit, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, at 10.15am, followed by Mass præsente cadavere, at St Domnic church, Rabat, at 10.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On Friday, January 24, a Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO, age 47. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. His parents Oriel and James, his fiancée Svetlana, his sisters Louise and Diane and all his nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, today, Friday, January 24, at 6.30pm. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 15th anniversary of his demise. John lives on forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by his wife Winniefred and his daughter Stephanie.

De BONO. Treasured memories of our beloved father JOE today the 50th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his family.

DELICATA. In ever loving memory of our dear URSOLA on her anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter, sons and grand-children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon and Christine, Steve and Charisse, Glorianne and Erkki, Melvyn, Carolanne and Ivan, and his grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, at 5.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

MUSCAT – Professor JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT, MD, FRCS. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers, may he rest in peace. His wife Joan, his children Richard, Mark, Jonathan and Sarah, their spouses Suzanne, Janet and Morgan and his grandchildren, Michael, Daniel and Steve, Nicholas, Lexy and David. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

ROSSO – JOSEPHINE. Remembered with love and greatly missed on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Her daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of my dearest darling mother, INGRID, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in my heart. Rest in peace, mummy Ingrid, Karl.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. Cherished and loving memories on the fourth anniversary of her passing.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of my dearest friend on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Christine.

