Obituaries

ABELA. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY ROSE née Vella, of Attard, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband George, her children Patrick and his wife Lorraine, Stephen and his wife Sharon, Louise and her husband Anthony, her treasured grandchildren Matthias, Katrina, Alexander and Bettina, her brother Edgar and his wife Winnie, her sisters-in-law Carmen, Frances and her husband Joe, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 25, at 2pm, for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN. On January 23, LUIGI ANTHONY, passed away peacefully a few days before his 89th birthday, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Clara née Demajo, his daughter, Jacqui and her husband Ian Zammit, and her son, Claude. His grandchildren Francesca and her husband Matthew Debono, Jean Marc and Zac, and his great-grandson, Thomas. His brothers, Alfred and his wife Mary, John and his wife Pat, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 27, at Mary Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GABRIELE. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES, known as Ines, widow of Joseph, aged 94, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Richard and his wife Anna, Joe and his wife Nadine, Isabel and her husband Joseph Dimech, her grandchildren Nicola, Alexandra and her partner Carlston, Luke and his partner Kyle, Matthew and his wife Rebecca, Lily and Jack, her great-granddaughter Sam, her siblings Gemma Vella and Joseph Gatt, nephews, nieces, cousins in Australia, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 25, at 1pm, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALIBA. On January 23, at St Thomas Community Living, Marsascala, MARIA née Pisani, aged 91, widow of Dr Joseph Saliba (former Labour Member of Parliament) went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe, Monica and her husband John Sammut, Marco and his wife Marica, Yvonne widow of her son Mario, her grandchildren Ritienne and her husband Darren Scicluna, Jodie and her husband Marlon Galea, Andrew, Matthew Sammut and his wife Clare, Luke Sammut and his wife Tamsyn, Mark Sammut and his fiancée Abigail Mula, Lothar and Thomas, her great-grandchildren Leah, Adam, Courtney, Zack, Emilie, Philippa and Kayley, the family life-long companion Lora Psaila, her sisters-in-law Sr Rosanna Saliba, of the Dominican Order, Laura Borg and Maria Pisani, of Australia, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 25, at 2pm, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. No flowers by request donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MUSCAT – Professor JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT M.D. FRCS. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. His wife Joan, his children Richard, Mark, Jonathan and Sarah, their spouses Suzanne, Janet and Morgan and his grandchildren, Michael, Daniel and Steve, Nicholas, Lexy and David. Mass today at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema, at 9am, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

PETROCOCHINO – MAURICE. In memory of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today on his 11th anniversary.

ROSSO – JOSEPHINE. Remembered with love and greatly missed on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Her daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of my dearest darling mother, on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving son Karl.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. Always in our loving memories and prayers. Her family.

