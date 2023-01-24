In Memoriam

AMODEO – TONY, 1919-1989. Happy birthday darling daddy. We celebrate your life every day and, more especially, today, your birthday. You loved to mark milestones and events. So do we. Thank you for all the invaluable gifts – that taught us to live our life to the full – lightly – with honour and compassion. We love you. Muffy, Pat and Francesca.

BARTOLO – HARRIETTE, née Filletti. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Frank, her children Suzanne and her partner Joe, Adrian and his partner Sarah, Lisa and her husband Carl and her treasured grandchildren Julian and Thomas. May she rest in peace.

DINGLI – MARIO. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children and grandchildren on the first anniversary of his passing. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). Treasured memories of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MUSCAT – Professor JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT M.D. FRCS. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Joan, his children Richard, Mark, Jonathan and Sarah, their spouses Suzanne, Janet and Morgan and his grandchildren, Michael, Daniel and Steve, Nicholas, Lexy and David and his great-grandchildren, Georgina and Amber. Mass today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

PETROCOCHINO – MAURICE. In memory of a much loved dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today on his 12th anniversary.

ROSSO – JOSEPHINE. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved mother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Her daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. Always in our loving memories and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of my dearest mother INGRID on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Never ever forgotten by her beloved son Karl. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of a beautiful friend on the seventh anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed. Christine.

WILFRID ASCIAK In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by his wife Marion, children, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 9.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julians.

In loving memory of VICTORIA GRECH on the seventh anniversary of her demise, January 24, 2016 Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Grezzju, her children, Joanne and Norbert, her grandchildren Andrew, Jake, Lucas, Yana, her brother and sister, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

