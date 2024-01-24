Obituaries

DEGUARA. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, of Swieqi, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his wife Penny, his beloved brothers and sisters Censina, widow of Alfred, Joseph and his wife Lorraine, Emanuel and his wife Jane, Mary and her husband Salvator, George and his partner Sue, Martin and his wife Jennifer, Anna and her husband Johnny, Caryn, widow of his brother Charles, his sister-in-law Shirley and her husband Saviour, his beloved nephews and nieces and their families, his loyal carers, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Thursday, January 25, at 1.15pm for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Tarxien cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dar Bjorn would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On January 21, ADELINA, widow of Ronald John, aged 96, passed away peacefully into God’s loving arms. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Hugh and Cheryl, Alfred and Joanna, Margaret and Carol, Patricia and Michael, Brigitte, Christopher and Nando, her beloved grand­children and great-grand­children, her sister-in-law Benna, nephews and nieces, her dedicated carers Raycelle and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 25, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi or Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DINGLI – MARIO. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children and grandchildren on the second anniversary of his passing. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MUSCAT – Professor JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT, MD, FRCS. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Joan, his children Richard, Mark, Jonathan and Sarah, their spouses Suzanne, Janet and Morgan, his grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Ingrid, Daniel, Steve, Nicholas, Lexy and her husband, Daniel, David and Kelly and his great-grandchildren, Georgina and Amber. Mass today at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

ROSSO – JOSEPHINE. Treasured and loving memories of a special mother today being the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. Loving memories and always in our prayers.

ZAMMIT – INGRID. In loving memory of my dearest mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Karl.

In loving memory of VICTORIA GRECH on the eighth anniversary of her demise, January 24, 2016. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband Grezzju, her children Joanne and Norbert, her grandchildren Andrew, Jake, Lucas, Yana, her brother and sister, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WILFRID ASCIAK - In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by his wife Marion, children, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 9.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julians.

