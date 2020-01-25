Obituaries

ERRIGO. In San Nicola Arcella, Italy, FERDINANDO, much respected ex-mayor, on his 86th birthday. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Filomena, his loving family, his neighbours and friends in Calabria and in Malta. Rest in peace.

PISANI. On January 22, in London (UK), FRANKIE, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings John, Charles, Tessie and twin sister Maryanne, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. All funeral arrangements of Frankie and his brother Robert will be announced at a later stage. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special thank you goes to the Jewish Deaf Association (JDA London) for their special care towards Frankie.

PISANI. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERT of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mariella née Micallef, his son Tony, his daughter Claire and husband Derek, his grandchildren Carl, Darcy and Luca, his siblings John, Charles, Tessie and Mary-anne and all their families, other relatives and friends. All funeral arrangements of Robert and his brother Frankie will be announced at a later stage. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special thank you goes to all the staff at St Vincent de Paul Residence.

URPANI. On January 19, JOSIE, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Jojo, nèe Cuschieri, his children Giselle and Mario Vasta, Brigitte and Mario Cini and Michelle, his loving grandchildren Carlotta, Jordan, Seb, Anthea and Salvo, and Thomas. He is also mourned by his brothers and sisters, Ronald and Josephine, Tessa and Victor Cachia, Winston and Joanna, Doreen Mangion, Anna and Alex Psaila, Martin, Christine and John Tabone, Carole and Tony Zammit Cutajar and Nathalie, widow of his brother Colin, his in-laws Marlene, Helen and Louis Formosa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, January 25, at 8.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from the back). Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLAKE – VINCY. In loving memory of our mother, today on her 17th anniversary. Her husband John, her children Maryanne, Roseanne, Lucienne, Stephen and Jason.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest father JOE on the sixth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. 25.01.2014. Always in our thoughts and prayers Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all his grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated today at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA – NICKY. Fond and loving memories of dear Nick. Always in our heart and forever missed. Marc and Elaine, Debbie and Mark.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dearest father RONALD (Mifsud Brothers Ltd) on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life, January 25, 2018. Sadly missed by his sons Ivan, Mark and Matthew, their spouses Sonia, Samantha and Amanda, his brothers Norman and Derek and grandchildren Michela, Annabel, Beatrice, Brooke, Luke and Sofia-Pia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – KITTY, 25.1.’83. A dear mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother remembered with much love and deep gratitude by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – GODWIN (senior social worker). In loving and unfaded memory of a dear husband today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Nadine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – TESSIE, née Glanville. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 13 years ago. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Albert, children Patrick, Anne Marie and Adrian, grandchildren Ben, Nikki, James and Justin and great-grandchildren Fred, Lucy, Mae and Thomas.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.