Obituary

GRECH MALLIA. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, of St Julian’s, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Mary, his daughters Amaria, Josianne and her husband Mark, Claire and Adrian, Nadia and Martin, Analiese and her husband Charles, his grandchildren Martina, Michela, Emma, Gaby, Daniel, Andrew, David, Matthew, Michael and Edward, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLAKE – VINCY. In loving memory of our mother, today on her 18th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband John and her children Mary Anne, Roseanne, Lucienne, Stephen, Jason and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest father JOE on the seventh anniversary of his passing away to eternal life –25-01-2014. Always in our thoughts and prayers – Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all his grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated today at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – KITTY, 25-1-1983. A dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother remembered with much love and deep gratitude by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – MARION. In everlasting memory of a wonderful mother and loving grandmother on the first anniversary of her death. Forever missed by her children and her grandchildren, family and friends. May she rest in peace.

PACE. In loving memory of my dear husband GODWIN, who passed away on January 25, 2011.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved, still very dear,

Still missed, never to be forgotten.

Love – Nadine.

SLADDEN – TERESA (Tessie). Cherished and fondest memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the first anniversary of her demise. Her children Raymond, Madeleine, Marianne and Sandra, their spouses and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – TESSIE, née Glanville. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 14 years ago. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Albert, children Patrick, Anne Marie and Adrian, grandchildren Ben, Nicola, James and Justin and great-grandchildren Fred, Lucy, Mae and Thomas.

