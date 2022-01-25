Obituaries

ABELA. On January 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY ROSE, née Vella, of Attard, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband George, her children Patrick and his wife Lorraine, Stephen and his wife Sharon, Louise and her husband Anthony; her treasured grandchildren Matthias, Katrina, Alexander and Bettina; her brother Edgar and his wife Winnie; her sisters-in-law Carmen, Frances and her husband Joe; and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 25, at 2pm, for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN. On January 23, LUIGI ANTHONY, passed away peacefully a few days before his 89th birthday, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife, Clara née Demajo, his daughter, Jacqui and her husband Ian Zammit, and his son, Claude. His grandchildren Francesca and her husband Matthew Debono, Jean Marc and Zac, and his great-grandson, Thomas. His brothers, Alfred and his wife Mary, John and his wife Pat, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, January 27, at Mary Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLO. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, HARRIETTE, née Filletti, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Dr Frank Bartolo, her children Suzanne and her partner Joe, Adrian and his partner Sarah, Lisa and her husband Carl and her treasured grandchildren Julian and Thomas. Her brother and sisters Georgette, Alfred and Josephine and their respective spouses. Her in-laws, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Her final wishes were to celebrate her life in colour. Therefore, we kindly ask mourners to wear joyful colours. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BLAKE – VINCY. In loving memory of our mother, today on her 19th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband John and her children Mary Anne, Roseanne, Lucienne, Stephen, Jason and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest father JOE on the eighth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life – 25.01.2014. Always in our thoughts and prayers Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all his grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated today at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI – KITTY, 25.1.1983. A dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother remembered with much love and deep gratitude by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – MARION. In everlasting memory of a wonderful mother and loving grandmother on the second anniversary of her death. Forever missed by her children and her grandchildren, family and friends. May she rest in peace.

MUSCAT AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and beloved aunt SABRINA, on the first anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord hold her in Your arms and keep her close to Your heart.

PACE. In loving memory of my dear husband GODWIN, who passed away on January 25, 2011.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved, still very dear.

Still missed, never to be forgotten.

Love Nadine.

SLADDEN – TERESA (Tessie). Cherished and fondest memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Her children Raymond, Madeleine, Marianne and Sandra, their spouses and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – TESSIE, née Glanville. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away 15 years ago. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Albert, children Patrick, AnneMarie and Adrian, grandchildren Ben, Nicola, James and Justin and great-grandchildren Fred, Lucy, Mae, Thomas and Olivia.

