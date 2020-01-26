Birth

BARTOLO ZAHRA. On January 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Maria and Clive, God’s precious gift of a son – BEPPE PAOLO, a brother to Luigi. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Special thanks to the obstetrician and midwives at Obstetrics 1.

Requiem Mass

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Fr CHARLES CARUANA, SJ, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, at 6.15pm.

Obituaries

FALZON. On January 24, JOSEPH M., ex-professor at the University of Malta, of Tarxien, aged 87, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Hanne, his children Christian, Peter and Annalise, Michael and his wife Helen, his sister Lina and his brother Alfred and his wife Dorothy, in-law Lis and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 27 at 1.15pm for Annunciation of Our Lady church, Tarxien, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but dona­tions to the Hospice Malta would be appreciated.

SLADDEN. On January 25, THERESA (Tessie) née Formosa, born in Sliema, residing at Ta’ Xbiex, wife of the late HARRY, went to meet the Lord, comforted by the rites of the Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raymond and his wife Diane, her daughter Madeleine, widow of Raymond West and her partner Mario Abela, Marianne and her husband Mario Bonett, Sandra and her husband Joseph Farrugia, her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her devoted carer Esther, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday January 27 at 1.30pm for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation and Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – SIMONE. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always loved and forever missed by her children, Lee, Gail and families.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – MARIA. Beloved mother forever remembered with love and gratitude and brother HERMAN on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

CIANTAR – ANTHONY.

Time passes, memories stay,

Loved and remembered every single day.

Though life goes on without you,

It will never be the same.

In loving memory, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Nathalie, children Jackie, Kevin and his wife Trudy, grandchildren Nick and Lisa.

COPPINI. On the fourth anniversary of the demise of MARIA VICTORIA of Sliema, who met the risen Lord on 26.01.2016. She is deeply missed by her son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, and their mother Janine, family and friends. May God grant her eternal rest.

DIMECH – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Louise née Buttigieg, daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas, grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL GALEA – CARMENA. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

GRECH – POLLY. Cherished memories of my dear mother, today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Nathalie.

HILI – THERESE. Sweet and treasured memories of a special mother, today being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Forever living in our hearts and prayers. Her son Paul and family.

LAPIRA – HUGH. Treasured memories of a devoted father especially today on the anniversary of his demise, in 1962. Forever in our hearts. His daughters Myra and Monique.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of REGINALD on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. Remembered with much love. Her family.

STAINES – In loving memory of EDGAR and JANE whose anniversaries occur at this time. Patrick, Geraldine, Margaret, spouses, and grandchildren.

To whom it may concern

Would the motorcyclist who recently parked his bike at the airport, then found it lying flat on the ground, send an SMS with his phone to 7921 1243 to be contacted.

