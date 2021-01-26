Obituaries

MALLIA. On January 24, at Casa San Paolo, Buġibba, CHARLES of Msida (former Customs officer), aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children John and his partner Pauline, Neville and his wife Fiona, and Caroline and her husband Ismael, his grandchildren Michela, Alexia, Matthew, Martina and Benjamin and great-grandson Myles, his brother Emmanuel Mallia and his sister Mary Greggor, residing in Australia, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, at 8am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TERRIBILE. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Ciappara, of Qormi, residing in Balzan, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Eliseo, her son Olaph and his wife Mary, her daughter Ottilia, her grandchildren Olen and his wife Emma, Kimberly and Kenneth and her great-granddaughter Clara, her brother Dennis and his wife Grace, her sister Georgette and her husband George, her husband’s family, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, at 7.45am, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 71. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Helen, his daughters Alexia and her husband Pierre, and Amanda and her husband Manuel, his grandchildren Jean Claude, Kelly and Kyra, his brothers and sister, Mario, Charlie, Victor, Tessie, Joe and Twanny, their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2.45pm for St Mary’s parish church, Mqabba, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.15pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Jesus of Nazareth Cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die since the passing away of CECIL JONES, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CHEFFINS. In loving memory of FRA’ RICHARD, Knight of Justice in Solemn Vows, in the Sovereign Military and Hospital order of the Knights of St John of Jerusalem Rhodes and Malta, (SMOM), today being the 10th anniversary of his passing into eternal life. Sadly missed by the members of the Order, the Catenians and the very many friends he had in Malta. Of your charity please pray for the repose of his soul.

CIANTAR – ANTHONY. Trea-sured memories of a dear husband, father and grand-father on the fourth anniversary of his demise.

We held you close to our hearts today,

It made us feel complete,

You may have died but you are not gone,

You will always be a part of us.

Deeply missed by his wife Nathalie, children Jackie, Kevin and his wife Trudy, grand-children Nick and Lisa.

ELLUL GALEA – CARMENA. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his widow Marie, his daughter Francesca together with her husband Peter and grandson Edward, and his son Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass will be said today, Tuesday, January 26, at 6.30pm, at the Carmelite church, Balluta.

FARRUGIA – ADRIAN. Re-membering our dear brother one year from his demise. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

GRECH – POLLY. Cherished memories of my dear mother, today the 13th anniversary of her passing. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Nathalie.

HILI – THERESE. Loving and unfading memories of a special mother, today being the 18th anniversary of her demise. Forever living in our hearts and prayers her son Paul and family.

LAPIRA – HUGH. Cherished memories of a devoted father especially today on the 59th anniversary of his demise. Long gone but still remembered with love, by his daughters Myra and Monique.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. On the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Missed so very much by all her family.

