Obituaries

BALZAN. On January 23, LUIGI ANTHONY, passed away peacefully a few days before his 89th birthday comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife, Clara, née Demajo, his daughter, Jacqui and her husband Ian Zammit, and his son, Claude. His grandchildren Francesca and her husband Matthew Debono, Jean Marc and Zac, and his great-grandson, Thomas. His brothers, Alfred and his wife Mary, John and his wife Pat, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 27, at Mary Immaculate parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLO. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, HARRIETTE, née Filletti, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Dr Frank Bartolo, her children Suzanne and her partner Joe, Adrian and his partner Sarah, Lisa and her husband Carl and her treasured grandchildren Julian and Thomas. Her brother and sisters Georgette, Alfred and Josephine and their respective spouses. Her in-laws, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm today, Wednesday, January 26, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Her final wishes were to celebrate her life in colour. Therefore, we kindly ask mourners to wear joyful colours. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On January 24, WINIFRED, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her beloved husband John on the same day of his demise 17 years ago. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving daughter Stephanie, her brother Joe and his wife Nena, nieces, nephews, other relatives, her beloved carers and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 27, at Balluta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH GALEA, M.D., F.F.C.M., D.P.H, passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by his wife, Dorothy, his sons, Marcus and his wife Katie and Simon, his much loved grandchildren, Chloe, Jake, Francesca, Rogan and Hugo, his brother, Michael, and his sister, Nadette, widow of Maurice Portelli, his ever cheerful carers Paolo and Daisy, and all his nieces and nephews and their families, other relatives and many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 28, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, for Mass at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – HENRY. Remem­bered with love on the first anniversary of his demise. You are greatly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. His wife Mary Rose, his children Erika and Gillian, his grandchildren Nik, Eli, Hannah and Eve and his great-grandson, Jack.

BONETT. Fond and unfading memories of HENRY on the first anniversary of his passing away to a better life. His family.

BONETT – HENRY J. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather who passed peacefully from this life into the arms of the Lord a year ago today. He was greatly loved in life and deeply missed in death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Erika and Nik.

CHEFFINS. In loving memory of Fra’ RICHARD, Knight of Justice in Solemn Vows, in the Sovereign Military and Hospital order of the Knights of St John of Jerusalem Rhodes and Malta, (SMOM), today being the 11th anniversary of his passing into eternal life. Sadly missed by the members of the Order, the Catenians and the very many friends he had in Malta. Of your charity please pray for the repose of his soul.

ELLUL GALEA – CARMENA. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the second anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and immensely missed by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

FARRUGIA – ADRIAN. Remem­bering our dear brother two years from his demise. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

GRECH – POLLY. Unfading memories of my dearest mother, today the 14th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Nathalie.

HILI – THERESE. Loving and unfading memories of a special mother, today being the 19th anniversary of her demise. Forever living in our hearts and prayers her son Paul and family.

LAPIRA – HUGH. Unfading memories of a dear father especially today the 60th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love and gratitude by his daughters Myra and Monique.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. On the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Missed so very much by all her family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.