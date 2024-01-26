Obituaries

GRECH. On January 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, of Qormi, (il-Coffee), aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters Margaret and her husband Charles, Lourdes and her husband George, Benjamin and his wife Helen, Carmen, member of M.U.S.E.U.M., Philip, Maria, widow of Charlie, his 11 nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends among them the members at the 23rd April Fireworks Factory, Qormi. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 27, at 8am, for St George Collegiate church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Qormi Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS On January 21, GODFREY, of St Julian’s, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves a great void in the lives of his beloved wife Helen and treasured children Damian and Jolene, Abi and Paul. Also mourning his loss are his brother Reggie and his wife Cettina and in-laws Josef Runza and Madlyn Calleja Urry, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 27, at 9.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am. According to his wishes he will be cremated abroad. Instead of flowers donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord.

In Memoriam

BONETT. In loving memory of HENRY J., a beloved father and grandfather, today being the third anniversary of his demise. Still so very deeply missed and never forgotten. Erika and Nik.

CHEFFINS. In loving memory of FRA’ RICHARD, Knight of Justice in Solemn Vows, in the Sovereign Military and Hospital order of the Knights of St John of Jerusalem Rhodes and Malta, (SMOM), today being the 13th anniversary of his passing into eternal life. Sadly missed by the members of the Order, the Catenians and the very many friends he had in Malta. Of your charity please pray for the repose of his soul.

ELLUL GALEA – CARMENA. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

FARRUGIA – ADRIAN. Remembering our dear brother four years from his demise. Please remember him in your prayers. The family.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the fourth anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and immensely missed by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH and MARY. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by their children, Carmen, Philip, Sue and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of their soul will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sliema, today at 6pm and on January 29 at 9am. “A beautiful memory dearer than gold, of parents whose worth can never be told”. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD. In loving and unfading memory of AURELIO who passed on to eternal life seven years ago. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Carmen, sons Jean and Paul, their respective wives Ylenia and Lisa, his grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAGONESI. Tender, treasured memories of ANNA, a formidable, generous and unforgettable, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Her family.

SCICLUNA – INEZ. Remembered with much love by all her family.

XUEREB. In loving memory of ANNA, née Bonello, on the 10th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten and greatly missed by her daughter Daniela and her husband Christopher, her son Stefan and partner Althea, her brother Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello and many relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate her memory will be said today, Friday, January 26, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

