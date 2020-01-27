Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ADRIAN, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie née Privitera, his daughter Francesca and her husband Peter Tabone, his son Ian and Alan Dawson, and his grandson Edward. He is also mourned by his siblings Rev. Sister Maronna, Tonio, Karol and his wife Anne, John and his wife Marisa, Sandra and her husband Akram Ameen, Joanna and her husband Robert Agius, his sister-in-law Cecilia Mattalia and her daughter Aurélie, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and all staff in Surgical Ward 4 at Mater Dei Hospital for their unwavering care and kindness.

MIZZI. On January 25, MARION née Borda, widow of Joe, aged 92, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her irreplaceable loss her children Gordon and his wife Anna, Kenneth and his wife Simone, Veronique, Angele and her husband Claude Calleja, Corinne and her husband Philip Apap Bologna, her grand ­children Matthew, Simon, Jonathan, Elisa, Emily, Nicholas, Michael, Elizabeth and Richard, her great grandchildren, her sister Helen Degiorgio, her brother Benny Borda and her brother-in-law Maurice Mizzi, nephews and nieces. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, at 2pm followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On January 26, PHILIP E., of Żebbuġ, aged 76, former Education Officer and former Żebbuġ local councillor, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved and caring wife Mary, his most treasured children Nathalie and her husband Etienne Cassar, Mariano, Claire and her husband Kenneth Briffa, his dearest grandchildren Yasmin, Matthias, Julian and Daniel, his sisters Adriana, Filippa, Pauline and her husband Anthony Seychell, his in-laws Beatrice wife of the late Michael Bonnici, John Gatt and his wife Giorgina, Antoinette wife of the late Emmanuel Mintoff, relatives, nephews and nieces, as well as the community of Żebbuġ which he so loved. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28, at 1.45pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SLADDEN. On January 25, THERESA (Tessie) née Formosa, born in Sliema, residing at Ta’ Xbiex, wife of the late HARRY, went to meet the Lord, comforted by the rites of the Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raymond and his wife Diane, her daughter Madeleine, widow of Raymond West and her partner Mario Abela, Marianne and her husband Mario Bonett, Sandra and her husband Joseph Farrugia, her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her devoted carer Esther, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, January 27, at 1.30pm, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation and Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. In ever loving memory of VICTOR and JANE née Ellul Bonici, beloved and treasured parents and grandparents by their families. Lord, grant them eternal

rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, GEORGE, on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children Tessie and her husband Francis

Bruno, Alfred and his wife

Lorna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

GALEA – VINCENT. A dear father fondly remembered on the 50th anniversary of his demise. Josette, Angela and their families.

GRECH ORR – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Grace, his children Caroline, Karl and Marisa, their spouses, and grandchildren.

MOHNANI – GOPALDAS (George). In loving memory of our father and grandfather, today being the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and missed by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of MARIO, a beloved brother and uncle, fondly remembered on the anniversary of his death. Joyce, Frank,

John, Helen, Lydia and their families.

