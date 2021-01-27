Obituaries

BONETT. On January 26, HENRY of Sliema, aged 83, passed away and went to meet the Risen Lord. His loss will be felt immensely by his wife Mary Rose, his daughters Erika and her partner Anton, Gillian and her husband Jason, his grandchildren Nik, Eli, Hannah and Eve and his much loved great grandson Jack. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother John and his wife Dorothy, his sisters Helen and her husband Raphael, Anna and her husband Charles, his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, on Friday, January 29, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On January 25, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, LINO (former council member and shipwright Malta Drydocks), of Marsa and residing in Santa Luċija, aged 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss of his wife Elsie, his children Joanna and Marika, grandchildren Kristina, Mario Sefora, Daniel, Julia, Cain, Louisa and baby Benji, his sister Annie (USA) and brother Ritchie, his brothers- and sisters-in-law and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Thursday, January 28, at 7.45am, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT AZZOPARDI. On January 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, our angel SABRINA, née Gatt, of Qawra, aged 41, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Steve, her precious son Kai Albert, her beloved mother Phyllis, her sisters Sonya and her husband Frederick, Simone and her husband Ray, Glorianne and her partner Michael and her brother Ivan, her nephew Duncan and nieces Serena and Zoe, her godson Sam, her husband’s family, aunts, uncles and cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 29, at 8.45am, for St Francis of Assisi parish church, Qawra, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, Burmarrad. Anyone attending is welcome to wear a turquoise item, Sabrina’s favourite colour. No flowers by request but donations to the Karl Vella Foundation Centre, Attard, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 25, CHARLES (Chopper) of Paola, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rosanna, his sons Fabien and his partner Claudia, Justin and his wife Meriem, Casey and his partner Corina, his grand-children Juan, Jed, Rayan and Casey Mattei, his sister Marisa and her husband Alfred, his brother Chris and his wife Gillian, nephews and nieces and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 28, at 9.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. Treasured memo-ries of our dear parents VICTOR and JANE née Ellul Bonici who passed away on January 27, 2020, and July 12, 1995, respectively. Still, so deeply loved and missed by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memo-ries of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, GEORGE, on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children Tessie and her husband Francis Bruno, Alfred and his wife Lorna, grandchildren, great-grand-children, family and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

GALEA – VINCENT. A dear father fondly remembered on the 51st anniversary of his demise. Josette, Angela and their families.

GRECH ORR – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Grace, his children Caroline, Karl and Marisa, their spouses, and grandchildren.

MANARA – RICHARD (Daddu). In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on January 24, 1952. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

MOHNANI – GOPALDAS (George). In loving memory of our loving father and grandfather, today being the 54th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited.

PULLICINO – MARIO. In loving memory of a dearest husband and father, today the 11th anni-versary of his demise. Always remembered and loved by his wife Doris and his children Lisa and her husband Paul, Kristina and her husband Mirko, Gillian and her husband Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of MARIO, fondly re-membered on the anniversary of his death. His brother, sisters and all the family.

