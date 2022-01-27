Obituaries

DINGLI. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, widower of Molly, née Agius Gilibert, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Marcel, Michel and his wife Charlotte, and Monique, his grandchildren Elise, Andrea and Francesco, many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Monday, January 31, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave. Instead of flowers, donations can be sent to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 25, JOHN, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marlene, his sons Colin and his wife Cinzia, James and his wife Janine, his grandchildren Luke, Nicole, Lisa and Nicholas, his sister Cettina Spiteri and his brother Tonio and his wife Maria, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday, January 28, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TERRIBILE. On January 25, ELISEO, of Qormi, aged 90, a year after the passing of his wife Carmen, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his son Olaph and his wife Mary, his daughter Ottilia, his grandchildren Olen and his wife Emma, Kimberly, Kenneth and his girlfriend Michelle, his great-granddaughter Clara, his family, his wife’s family, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place today, Thursday, January 27, at St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – EMANUEL. Trea-sured memories on the 51st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son Joe, Marilise, their children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

CINI – JOSEPH and JOSEPHINE, 27.01.1994 and 24.12.2011.

Beautiful memories

Silently kept

Of those we loved

And will never forget.

Lord, grant them eternal rest. Marlene.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memo-ries of GEORGE on the 26th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children Tessie and Francis, and Alfred and Lorna, grandchildren Leonard, Doreen, Jonathan, Francesca and Michel and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

GALEA – VINCENT. A dear father fondly remembered on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Josette, Angela and their families.

GRECH ORR – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Grace, his children Caroline, Karl and Marisa, their spouses, and grandchildren.

MOHNANI – GOPALDAS (George). In loving memory of our beloved father and grandfather, today being the 55th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal life.

PULLICINO – MARIO. In loving memory of a dearest husband and father, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and loved by his wife Doris and his children Lisa and her husband Paul, Kristina and her husband Mirko, Gillian and her husband Karl.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of MARIO, a dear brother and uncle. Fondly remembered on the anniversary of his death. His brother, sisters and all the family.

