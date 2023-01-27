Obituaries

ATTARD. On January 25, at Zammit Clapp Hospital Residential Home, St Julian’s, IMELDA, née Grech, of Sliema and residing in Gżira, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is dearly mourned and fondly missed by her husband Anthony, her daughters Sister Josette, of the Augustinian Sisters, Servants of Jesus and Mary, Marthese and her husband Sacha, her beloved grandson Nathan, her in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Zammit Clapp tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 25, MARIE LOUISE, aged 81, passed away peacefully joining her late husband Richard and her beloved daughter Edwina. She will be forever loved by her sons Malcolm and his wife Greta, Cedric and his wife Carla, her grandchildren Julian, Timothy, George and Mark, her in-laws and their families, her nephews and nieces, her most dedicated carer for the past 5 years Diane, other relatives and close friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – EMANUEL. Treasured memories on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son Joe, Marilise, their children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

FORMOSA – KATYA of Sliema. Cherished memories of a dear sister, today the fourth anniversary of her passing. Her sister Marie-Therese and Noel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VINCENT. A dear father fondly remembered on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Josette, Angela and their families.

GRECH. Loving memories of MARIA EVANGELISTA, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Her children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, will be dedicated for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH ORR – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Grace, his children, Caroline, Karl and Marisa, their spouses, and grandchildren.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOE the 24th anniversary of his demise. Love preserved in memories is love that lasts eternally. Greatly missed by his wife Marion, son Ivan and wife Fleur, daughter Katia and husband Michael, grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 6.30pm.

MOHNANI – GOPALDAS (George). Loving memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 56th anniversary of his demise. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited. Always remembered by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO – MARIO. In loving memory of a dearest husband and father on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and loved by his wife Doris as well as his children Lisa and her husband Paul, Kristina and her husband Mirko, Gillian and her husband Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of MARIO, a dear brother and uncle. Fondly remembered on the anniversary of his death. His brother, sisters and all the family.

VICTOR and MARIE CUSCHIERI 27.1.2014 and 27.1.2016 In loving memory of our dear parents on the anniversary of their demise Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by their children Tonio, Margaret and Francis and all their families Merciful Lord, grant them eternal rest Masses for the repose of their soul will be said today at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, and at 6pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sliema

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.