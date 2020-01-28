Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ADRIAN, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie née Privitera, his daughter Francesca and her husband Peter Tabone, his son Ian and Alan Dawson, and his grandson Edward. He is also mourned by his siblings Rev. Sister Maronna, Tonio, Karol and his wife Anne, John and his wife Marisa, Sandra and her husband Akram Ameen, Joanna and her husband Robert Agius, his sister-in-law Cecilia Mattalia and her daughter Aurélie, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, January 28, at 8.45am at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and all staff in Surgical Ward 4 at Mater Dei Hospital for their unwavering care and kindness.

MIZZI. On January 25, MARION née Borda, widow of Joe, aged 92, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her irreplaceable loss her children Gordon and his wife Anna, Kenneth and his wife Simone, Veronique, Angele and her husband Claude Calleja, Corinne and her husband Philip Apap Bologna, her grandchildren Matthew, Simon, Jonathan, Elisa, Emily, Nicholas, Michael, Elizabeth and Richard, her great-grandchildren, her sister Helen Degiorgio, her brother Benny Borda and her brother-in-law Maurice Mizzi, nephews and nieces. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, today, Tuesday, January 28, at 2pm followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SERRACINO. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL J., aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Carmen, his son Karl and his wife Roberta, Mireille, widow of his son Eric, by his precious grandchildren Paul, Emma and Jan, his brothers and sister, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, at 8.45am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal life.

In Memoriam

ATTARD KINGSWELL. Treasured memories of our parents, JOSEPH and RITA, on the 18th and third anniversary of their demise. Though absent you are always near, still loved and still missed by Victoria, Patricia and John and their families.

AZZOPARDI. Treasured memories of EMANUEL on the 49th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son Joe, Marilise, children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

SANSONE. In unfading memory of a beloved mother, PHYLLIS, on the anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered with love and affection by Liliana, Sylvia, Maria and Louis.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU, a dearest and much beloved husband, father, grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Carmen, his children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – DAISY. In loving and cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.