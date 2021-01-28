Obituaries

BONETT. On January 26, HENRY of Sliema, aged 83, passed away and went to meet the risen Lord. His loss will be felt immensely by his wife Mary Rose, his daughters Erika and her partner Anton, Gillian and her husband Jason, his grandchildren Nik, Eli, Hannah and Eve and his much loved great-grandson Jack. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother John and his wife Dorothy, his sisters Helen and her husband Raphael, Anna and her husband Charles and Carmeline widow of his brother Neville, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 29, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRANCALANZA. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALEXANDER, of Valletta and residing in Birkirkara, aged 56, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Therese, his sons Adrian and his girlfriend Angelica, and Julian and fiancée Charlene, his parents Benny and Alice, his brothers Aurelio and Ramon, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, January 30, at 9.30am for St Helena Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HAYMAN. On Tuesday 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA CARMEN, of Qormi, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her son Christopher, her grandchild Elaine, her sisters and brothers and their families, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 28, at 2pm for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St George’s Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De GAETANO – ROSE MARIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children – Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DINGLI. In loving memory of our dearest MOLLY (Anna Maria) who left us 10 years ago today.

You are still with us in mind, heart and spirit.

Never forgotten by your loving husband Mario, your sons Marcel and Michel and your daughter, Monique. Keep watching over us.

GANADO. In ever loving memory of MURIEL, née Orr a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 11th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten. Albert, Berta, Rita and Austin and her grandchildren.

STAGNO NAVARRA – FRANK. In sweet memory of a loving and dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his being called to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed and forever cherished in the hearts of his wife Maria née Depasquale, his children Natalie Heywood and Pierre and their respective spouses John and Christine, his grandchildren Anne, Peter, Maria, Luke and Matthew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – ROSALIND. On the first anniversary of her demise, greatly missed by her husband John, children Philip and Nadine, her brother Joe and sister Maryrose Farrugia, family and friends.

TABONE – ROSALIND née Farrugia. Treasured memories of our beloved sister on the first anniversary of her death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU, a dearest and much beloved husband, father, grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Carmen, his children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – DAISY. Loving and cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing.

