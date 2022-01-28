Obituaries

DOWLING. On January 26, JEAN, née Buchan, widow of Emanuel (Budgy), passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Dennis and Louise, Bruce and Sue, Brigitte, Dirk and Fiona, Kim, Kurt and Vanessa and her son-in-law Ross Manning, widower of her daughter Daria. Her grandchildren Joanna, Robert, Zoe, Amy, Emma, Brooke, Lauren, Jade, Jaime, Maya, Kai, Hannah and their spouses. Her beloved 11 great-grandchildren. Her step­brothers Joe, John and their families. Nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 29, at St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA EVANGELISTA, née Ciantar, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary and her husband Mario, residing in the UK, Philip and his wife Louisa, Joseph and his wife Cecilia, her grandchildren Annabel, Mark and his wife Margarida, John and his wife Ayami, Jeremy and his wife Bernice, Peter and his husband Sam Coward, Benjamin, Matthew, and Amy and her boyfriend Christopher, her great-granddaughter Emily, her sisters Martha, Genoveffa Tabone, her brother Tony, other relatives and friends. A blessing followed by burial took place yesterday at 1.30pm, at Sant’ Andrija Cemetery, limits of Żebbuġ. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

DINGLI. In loving memory of MOLLY, widow of Mario (dec.), on this 11th anniversary since her passing. Always remembered by her children Marcel, Michel and Monique, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – KATYA of Sliema. Cherished memories of a dear sister today the third anniversary of her passing. Her sister Marie Therese and her husband Noel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. In ever loving memory of MURIEL, née Orr, on the 12th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by Albert, Berta, Rita and Austin and her grandchildren.

SANSONE. Remembering our dearest mother PHYLLIS, with love today and always. Forever in our hearts, Liliana, Maria and Louis.

STAGNO NAVARRA – FRANK. In loving memory of a dearly beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever cherished in the hearts of his wife Maria, children Natalie Heywood and her husband John, Pierre and his wife Christine and grandchildren Anne, Peter, Maria, Luke and Matthew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – ROSALIND, née Farrugia. Treasured memories of a much loved wife on her second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by her husband John, son Philip and daughter Nadine, family and friends. May she rest in peace.

TABONE – ROSALIND, née Farrugia. In ever loving memory of a dear sister on her second anniversary, Joe and Mary Rose and family.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU, a dearest and much beloved husband, father, grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Carmen, his children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – DAISY. Cherished memories and always in our prayers. Her family.

