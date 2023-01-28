In Memoriam

BACHE – IRENE. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and friend on the first year of her passing. Affectionately remembered by her husband John, her son David and his wife Lara, and her brother Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

DECESARE. In loving memory of PATRICK who passed away a year ago today and finally reunited with his late parents, ALFRED and GERTIE DECESARE who loved him so much. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His cousins.

DINGLI – MOLLY. On the 12th anniversary from her passing, always remembered and greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. In loving memory of MURIEL, née Orr on the 13th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by Albert, Berta, Rita and Austin and her grandchildren.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of my dear father SPIRIDIONE on his anniversary and in remembrance of my mother RITA. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul, Tania, and grandchildren.

SANSONE. Remembering our dearest mother PHYLLIS, with love today and always. Forever in our hearts, Liliana, Maria and Louis.

STAGNO NAVARRA – FRANK. Treasured memories of a devoted husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Maria, children Natalie and Pierre and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. Cherished and loving memories of ROSALIND, née Farrugia, today, January 28, being the third anniversary of her passing away to a better place. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her ever loving husband John, her children Philip and Nadine, her brother Joseph and sister Mary Rose, family and friends.

TABONE – ROSALIND, née Farrugia. In ever loving memory of a dear sister on her third anniversary. Joe and Mary Rose and family.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU, a dearest and much beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – DAISY. Cherished memories and always in our prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.