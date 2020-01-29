Obituaries

BRIFFA. On January 27, at his residence, MICHAEL, of Sliema, aged 93, widower of Yvonne Antignolo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Yvette and her husband Anthony Debono, Jeanette and her husband Gordon Gauci Maistre, Rosaire, member of the Museum Society, Michael Gabriel, his grandchildren, great-grand-children, his in-laws, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 31, at 8am for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Creche Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. 31.8.1932 – 27.1.2020. On January 27, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, HENRY, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nina, his children Anna and her husband Tony, Marisa and her husband Angelo, Albert and his wife Svetlana, Ruth and her husband Stephen, Carol and her husband Joseph, his loving grandchildren, his sister, his in-laws, other family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, at the Capuchins church, Floriana, at 8.30am. Instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors and all the dedicated staff at RW8 at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

STAGNO NAVARRA. On January 28, FRANK, aged 81. Went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply mourned by his wife Maria née Depasquale, his children Natalie and Pierre, their respective spouses John Heywood and Christine née Grech, grand-children Anne, Peter, Maria, Luke and Matthew, his and his wife’s siblings, other relatives, friends and his carer Ziela.

Funeral Mass will take place today, Wednesday, January 29, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, at 9am. In lieu of flowers, Frank would have preferred charitable donations to the Archbishop’s Seminary, Rabat, or Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CARMEN. On the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Joe, Marilise, nephews and nieces. A prayer is solicited.

De GAETANO – ANNIE, née Montanaro. In loving memory of a devoted wife and a beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 11th anniversary of her entry into eternal life. A prayer is solicited. Vincent, Marthese, Elizabeth and Victoria.

De MARCO – Fr PHILIP De MARCO. Today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and so sorely missed by his family.

ELLUL GALEA – KARMENU. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

MANCHE – JOE. On the first anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Mary, Gordon and Sharon. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of our beloved TESSIE, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her husband Bert, her children Josanne, Frank, Marica and Tonio, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of EGIDIO (Eddie), a beloved father and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in Your care.

