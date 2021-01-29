In Memoriam

De GAETANO – ANNIE, née Montanaro. In loving memory of a devoted wife and a beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 12th anniversary of her entry into eternal life. A prayer is solicited. Vincent, Marthese, Elizabeth and Victoria.

ELLUL GALEA – KARMENU. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

GRECH. In loving memory of AUSTIN, on the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Mona, his loving children Michelle and her husband Ivan, Robert and his wife Anita, his dearest grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas and Luke, his brothers and sister, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, January 29, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHE – JOE. Cherished memories of a devoted husband, father and grandfather today the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts. Mary, Gordon, Sharon and Mia.

PACE. In loving memory of our beloved TESSIE, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her husband Bert, her children Josanne, Frank, Marica and Tonio, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of EGIDIO (Eddie), a beloved father and grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in Your care.

