Obituary

BORG. On January 28, at Mater Dei hospital, MARIA, of Birkirkara, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Avander and his wife Annabelle, Herman and his wife Maria, her nephews and nieces Gavin, Aidan, Eleonor and Markus along with her in-laws. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei on Monday, January 31 at 9.30am for St Helen’s Basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery at the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD KINGSWELL. Treasured memories of JOSEPH and RITA, on the 20th and fifth anniversary of their demise. Always remembered with deepest love and gratitude by their children Victoria, Patricia, John and their families.

AZZOPARDI – CARMEN. On the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Joe, Marilise and family. A prayer is solicited.

De GAETANO – ANNIE, née Montanaro. In loving memory of a devoted wife and a beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 13th anniversary of her entry into eternal life. A prayer is solicited. Vincent, Marthese, Elizabeth and Victoria.

ELLUL GALEA – KARMENU. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

GRECH. In loving memory of AUSTIN on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Mona, his loving children Michelle and her husband Ivan, Robert and his wife Anita, his dearest grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas and Luke, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, January 29, at 7pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHÉ – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. His wife Mary, Gordon, Sharon and Mia. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn, Carolanne and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

PACE. In loving memory of our beloved TESSIE, today the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her husband Bert, her children Josanne, Frank, Marica and Tonio, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of EGIDIO (Eddie), a beloved father and grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in Your care.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Best quality European brands. www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.