Obituaries

BARTOLO. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES (also known as Charles tal-Hole in the Wall), of Sliema, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sons Karl and Roger, his mother Grace, widow of Tony, his grandchildren, his siblings and his in-laws, and their families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 31, at 8am, for the Carmelites church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BEZZINA. On January 28, JOE, aged 92, of Cospicua, residing in Marsascala, ex-headmaster and boat enthusiast, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Isabelle and her husband Manuel Camilleri, Alex and his wife Lucienne, Antje, widow of his son Albert, his grandchildren Michelle and her husband Melvyn, Allen, Amelie, Maya and Gaby, his brother Lino and his wife Agnes, his sister-in-law Connie, all other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, January 30, at 1pm, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Qrendi Cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In loving memory of ADRIENNE on the second anniversary of her death and ALEX on the 21st anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by all their family.

AZZOPARDI – CARMEN. On the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Joe, Marilise, nephews and nieces. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI – MARIA. Widow of Mro Giuseppe Camilleri. Beloved mother forever. Remembered with love and gratitude and brother HERMAN on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.COPPINI. On the seventh anniversary of the demise of MARIA VICTORIA of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on 26.1.2016. She is deeply missed by her son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

De GAETANO – ANNIE, née Montanaro. In loving memory of a devoted wife and a beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 14th anniversary of her entry into eternal life. A prayer is solicited. Vincent, Marthese, Elizabeth and Victoria.

DEMARCO – Fr PHILIP DEMARCO. Treasured and fondest memories of an unforgettable friend on the 13th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Deeply missed and always in my heart. Lord Jesus, keep him in Your loving care. Roderick.DIMECH – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas, grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL GALEA – KARMENU. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

GRECH. In loving memory of AUSTIN on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Mona, his loving children Michelle and her husband Ivan, Robert and his wife Anita, his dearest grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas and Luke, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, January 29 at 9am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHE – JOE. Treasured memories of a caring husband, father and grandfather who passed away four years ago. Mary, Gordon, Sharon and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MASSA – JOSEPH (Former Police No. 8). On the 15th anniversary of his demise, on January 26. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. His son Desmond Massa, family and friends.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH and MARY. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by their children, Carmen, Philip, Sue and Maryanne, in-laws, grand­children, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of their soul will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sliema, today at 11am.

A beautiful memory dearer than gold

Of parents whose worth can never be told.

Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn, Carolanne and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of EGIDIO (Eddie), a beloved father and grandfather, today the 26th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in Your care.

VASSALLO – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John, her children and their spouses, her beloved grandchildren, brothers and sisters and other relatives. Mass will be celebrated on January 31 at 6.30pm at Żebbuġ parish church.

In loving memory of Joe, formerly of Playcraft Toyshop, Paola, JOSEPH MAGRO two months since his passing away on the 29th November 2022. Sorely missed by his wife Doris, his children Bertrand, Charmaine and her husband Mark, his grandchildren Nikki, Andrea and Mattea, his sister Mary and her husband Charles and their respective families and friends. The family would like to thank Mgr. Charles Cordina, Mgr. Joseph Farrugia and Fr Brian Gialanze for celebrating Mass and all those who attended the funeral, sent flowers, cards and donations or in any way showed them sympathy during such difficult times. Heartfelt thanks to the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff at the Intensive Care Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and excellent care during his time there. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Carol Demajo Albanese together with her children Rachel and Anthea Zachary and his wife Petra would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated the funeral Mass and deeply appreciate the expression of sympathy and kindness conveyed in so many ways by relatives and friends on the sad loss of our dearest DAVID DEMAJO ALBANESE a most treasured and beloved husband and best friend, father and grandfather who was received into the arms of Our Lord to be reunited with his dear parents on Saturday 31st December 2022. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass offered for the repose of his soul at St Patrick’s church, Sliema on Tuesday 31st January 2023 at 6pm. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CHARLES J. SERRACINO on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmen, son Karl, wife Roberta and Mireille, his grandsons Paul and Jan and granddaughter Emma. Those we love don’t go away; They walk beside us everyday; Unseen, unheard but always near; So loved, so missed, so very dear. Masses will be celebrated today at Santa Luċija parish church at 8, 9.30, 11am and 6.30pm.

In loving memory of ANTHONY CARUANA - 11.12.1953 - 29.01.2022 on the first anniversary of his demise. Forever loved by his wife Maria, his daughters Daphne and Adrian, Dawn and Kurt, his grandsons Adam and Benjamin, family and friends. Your beautiful memory remains deep in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Cynthia and Claire Genovese would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, all who attended the funeral service, offered Masses and donations, sent cards or expressed sympathy over the loss of their beloved mother MIMA GENOVESE who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 30, 2022. Lord, grant her eternal rest. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd, there is nothing I shall want’ (Psalm 23).

In loving memory of PAUL TABONE on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ina, Mark Anthony, Lorraine and Charmaine together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

In loving memory of FRANK BOWMAN on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Miriam, Ann Marie and Carol together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal life.

The family of the late Dr DANIEL MICALLEF would like to thank all who expressed their sympathy on the loss of their loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Your kind words and support are greatly appreciated.

