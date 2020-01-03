Obituary

BHARWANI. On January 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, SUSHILA, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Monica and her husband Hira, Mira, Joe, Anne, her grandchildren Elke and Johan, other relatives and friends. Prayers will be said at Mater Dei Hospital mortuary today, Friday, at 2pm, followed by a service and burial at 3pm, at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà. Donations may be made to the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa, Cospicua (Bormla). Om Shanti.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Pillow, today the anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Albert, her children Theresa and Edward and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

CASSAR BORG – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a dearest dad and granddad being the 29th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed, Marion, Greta, Edward and their families.

CURMI – JOSEPH. Unforgettable memories of a much loved husband on the third anniversary of his death. Forever loved, forever missed by his wife Doreen. May he rest in peace.

DARMANIN – IRENE née West. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers Louise, Charles and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of MARY, née Griffiths, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Josephine and grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

PANTALLERESCO – JOE. In loving memory of a dear uncle today the fifth anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Helga.

SAMMUT – Mr Justice VICTOR SAMMUT. In loving memory of a very loving uncle on the 33rd anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Never forgotten and always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for Christmas holidays. Re-open Monday, January 6, 2020.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.