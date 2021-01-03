Obituaries

ATTARD. On December 5, we sadly announce the passing of PHYLLIS who went to meet the eternal Lord, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London, aged 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters Carmen and Frances, sons-in-law Rob and Ian, grandson Ryan Phillip, the Agius family, the Attard family, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 7, at 3pm, at St Phillip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave at Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given by the Spinney’s Caring Staff, Chingford, London.

CAUCHI. On January 1, LINDA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Raymond and his wife Angela, John and his wife Sylvia, Maryann and her husband Manuel, Stephen and his wife Lorraine, Lucia and her husband Hector and her beloved grandchildren Nathalie, Adrian, Ramona, Aaron, Abigail, Mattea, Michele, Daryl, Kurt, Amy, Marja and Kyle, her beloved great-grandchildren Kieran and Zoe, her sisters, Connie and Miriam, her in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, January 5 at 8.30am at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. On December 31, ANTONIA aka Rina from Msida, aged 68, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond, her children Randolph and his wife Lorinda, Timothy and his partner Ruby, Rebecca and her partner Manuel, her grandchild Henry, her sisters Maria-Rebecca and Josephine, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, January 4 at 8.45am for the parish church of St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetry. Donations to Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff of Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their care and dedication. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MONTFORT. On December 31, ROBERT, ex-Senior Engineer, Enemalta, from Ħamrun and residing at Marsa, aged 90, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved daughter, the late Joan Debono, and many loved ones in eternity. Robert leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his son Eric, his grandchild Sarah Jane, his brother and sister, his in-laws, their respective families and many friends. The funeral will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 4, at 8am for Holy Trinity Parish Church, Marsa, where Mass praesente cadavre will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA ZARB. On January 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE née Seychell, widow of Anthony, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Kathleen, wife of Walter Xuereb, Noel and his wife Judith, Mariella, wife of Charles Schembri, Mark, and Jennifer Mallia, her beloved grandchildren Daniela, Matthew, Steve, Vanessa, Denise, Andrew, Daphne and Fleur and their respective spouses, and her seven treasured great-grandchildren Kyle, Martina, Michela, Luca, Luke, Jayden and Julia. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 4, at 8.30am, for the St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff, especially the nurses and carers at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their utmost care and dedication. May the Lord welcome her in his safe arms and grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of VINCENZA sive Chessie on the first anniversary of her passing away, today, January 3. Fondly remembered by her sister Mary, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Pillow, today the anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Albert, her children Theresa and Edward and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 11.30am.

BONELLO. Treasured memories of ROSE, a dear wife, mother and grandmother. On the third anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Maria and Alan, Victoria and Pierandrea, Julian and Sebastian.

CURMI. In loving memory of JOE who departed this earthly life four years ago today. Deep in my heart you will always stay, loved and missed every day. May he rest in peace. Doreen.

DARMANIN – IRENE née West. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by Louise, Charles and their respective families.

FENECH. Treasured memories of JOE on the first anniversary of his passing away. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran artist. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Miriam, his children Mario, Marco and Joséf and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather, TANO on the 6th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Nicky and Cecily, Vanessa, Liam, Nicola and Alan and Noah.

PANTALLERESCO – JOE and TERRY. Today the sixth and ninth anniversaries of their deaths. Deeply missed by their niece Helga. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Helga and family.

SAVONA – GERALD. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed. His wife Rose, Jacques, Francesca and Joy. A prayer is kindly solicited.

TABONE – MARY née Cini. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Joe, Noel, Tonio, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

