Obituaries

ATTARD. On January 2, EMMANUEL, at his residence in Guardamangia, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Ann, his children Corinne and her husband Sandro, Lorraine, his grandchildren Clarissa, Katrina and Bernice and Adam, his great-granddaughter Emma, his brother and sisters, and their respective spouses, his brother-in-law Godwin, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG. On January 1, at St Catherine’s Home in Attard, MABEL née Micallef Trigona, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her only son Tonio and his wife Ingrid, her grandchildren Giuseppe and his wife Sharon, Michele and Gianluca, her great-granddaughters Sophie and Mia, her brother Tony Micallef Trigona and her sisters-in-law Doris Micallef Trigona, Rosa Buttigieg and Anna Buttigieg, her nieces and nephews. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, at 9am for Stella Maris Church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord wrap your loving arms around her and may she rest in peace. Forever in our hearts.

MEILAK. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA, née Laiviera, of St Julian’s, aged 80, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her son Ivan and his wife Marilena and her daughter Nadine and her husband Amante, her grandchild Andreas, her sisters and her in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, at 8.30am, for St Julians parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations instead of flowers to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

THORNTON. On December 31, JOSEPHINE, widow of Saviour, of Gudja, residing in Marsascala, aged 87, passed peacefully away at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen, Freddy, Geoffrey and his wife Cathie, her grandchild Tassia, her brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, at 9am, for St Mary parish church, Gudja, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN née Pillow, today the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Albert, her children Theresa and Edward and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, Sean and Daniela, her nephews Alexander and baby Zachary, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, January 3, at 6.45pm, at Sant’Antnin church, Birkirkara (near Birkirkara police station). Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

CASSAR. In ever loving memory of LEONARD, a dear and close friend, on the first anniversary of his demise. Your memory is a great treasure; your life was a blessing. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Never forgotten and forever in my thoughts and prayers. Samir.

CURMI – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a much loved husband on his fifth anniversary. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Doreen. May he rest in peace.

DARMANIN – IRENE née West. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers Louise, Charles and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of MARY née Griffiths today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Josephine and grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GRECH – TANO. Treasured memories of a father and grandfather today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Nicky and Cecily, Vanessa and Noah, Liam, Nicola and Alan.

PANTALLERESCO – JOE and TERRY. On the seventh and 10th anniversary of their death respectively. Deeply missed by their niece Helga and family.

SAMMUT. Mr Justice VICTOR Sammut. In loving memory of a very loving uncle on the 34th anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Never forgotten and always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

ZAMMIT LUPI. Remembering my darling, REBECCA on the first anniversary of her passing away. May she be dancing with the angels and painting the heavens with the colours she loved so much. Always in our thoughts and prayers. We miss her so much. Granny.

