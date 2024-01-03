Obituaries

LOCHHEAD. On December 27, at Mater Dei, IAN, aged 85, died peacefully, united with all his family in Malta for Christmas. His cremation will take place in Sicily on January 11. A memorial service at St Paul’s Anglican Pro Cathedral will be arranged later.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On January 1, RAYMOND, aged 77, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Monica, his children Simone, Jonathan, Keith and all their families, his brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 5, at 9.30am, for the parish church of Santa Venera. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks goes to all the professional staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. The family would appreciate if donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, are made in loving memory of Raymond.

SCERRI. On January 1, at the Golden Care Home, Naxxar, EDWARD of Balzan, widower of Elvia, née De Gabriele, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always cherished by his children Christopher and Rowena, Richard and Daniela, Stephanie and Christopher, his treasured grandchildren Sara, Michaela and Andrew, Sean, Susannah and Nicholas, his siblings George and Mary, his sister-in-law Mariquita, his nephews and nieces, other dear relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Golden Care Home, Naxxar, tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, at 8am, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caring staff of Golden Care Home for their unwavering dedication.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO AGIUS. On December 31, at St James Hospital, Sliema, Dr PAUL VASSALLO AGIUS, former Director of Paediatrics, widower of Miriam, née Camilleri, of Rabat, residing in Balzan, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his children Joseph and his wife Patricia, Suzanne and her husband Bruce, Robert and his partner Claudine, his grandchildren Max, Hannah, Nicholas and Rebecca, his sisters Doris, widow of Benny Sciberras, Melita and her husband Nicholas Zammit, Stella, widow of his brother Carmel, Joe, widower of his sister Tessie, his nephews and nieces, his cat Tigger, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, January 3, at 2.15pm, for the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to thank his dedicated carer Jemelyn, as well as all the doctors and nurses, and the caring staff at the Imperial Residential Home and St James Hospital for their care and attention shown throughout.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Pillow, today the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Theresa and Edward and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – JOSEPH. Unfading memories of a dear husband who went to meet his maker seven years ago today. So loved so missed, Doreen.

DARMANIN –IRENE, née West. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Louise, Charles and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of MARY, née Griffiths, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Josephine and grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GRECH. In loving memory of TANO, today the ninth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Nicky and Cecily, Vanessa and Noah, Liam, Nicola and Alan.

In loving and treasured memory of a beloved and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather GEORGE CASSAR BORG on the 33rd anniversary of his demise Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and their families Lord, grant him eternal rest

