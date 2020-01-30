BRIFFA. On January 27, at his residence, MICHAEL, of Sliema, aged 93, widower of Yvonne Antignolo, passed peacefully away surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Yvette and her husband Anthony Debono, Jeanette and her husband Gordon Gauci Maistre, Rosaire member of Museum Society, Michael Gabriel, his grandchildren, great-grand- children, his in-laws, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 31, at 8am for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Creche Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On January 28, at Golden Care Home, Għargħur, ELVIA née De Gabriele, from Balzan, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irre-placeable loss her husband Edward, her children Christopher, Richard and Daniela, Stephanie and Christopher, her beloved grandchildren Sara and Michaela, Susannah and Sean, Francesca, Philip and Emma, her sister-in-law Mariquita, her dear cousin Marie, her nephews and nieces and her other dear relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Golden Care Home, Għargħur, today, Thursday, January 30, at 1.30pm and proceeds to Our Lady of Annunciation parish church, Balzan, for the celebration of her life at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to thank the management and all the staff of Golden Care Home for their constant care and dedication.

TABONE. On Tuesday, January 28, at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital, ROSALIND, aged 71, of Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her son Philip and his wife Laura, her daughter Nadine, her brother, her sister and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, January 31, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 29, the Lord called to eternal life our dearest LOUIS, of Sliema, aged 88. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Lucia née Camilleri, his children Alan and his wife Doriette, Gladys, Audrey and her husband Christopher Spiteri, Andrew and his wife Graziella Bencini, Matthew and his wife Alexia, his grandchildren Daniel, Etienne, Jake, Gabriel, Federica, Jacques and Beppe, his brother Charles and his wife Mary, his sister Joan Caruana, his nephews and nieces, his sisters-in-law Ines and Gemma, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, February 1, at 8.15am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family heartily conveys its deep gratitude to the staff of JP2 St Vincent de Paul Residence for their sterling work carried out with utmost devotion and true dedication. The family is also grateful to the staff at A&E and MAU2 Mater Dei Hospital for their care and commitment.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANS, a devoted father and grandfather. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 19th anni- versary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

DALLI – CARMEN. Cherished memories of our dear beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Her sons Donald, Denis, Marcel and daughter Danielle and their respective families.

You may not be with us anymore,

But our love for

You will never die

We miss you Ma

The 6.30pm Masses today at St Theresa and The Oratory, both in Birkirkara, will be said for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest

FABRI – JOSEPH. Today the 17th anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families.

GENOVESE. Cherished memories of MELITA, especially today the anniversary of her demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MONTEBELLO – COSIMO. Treasured and loving memories, on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Lawrence, Dennis, Louise Anne, and Christine, and their respective families.

