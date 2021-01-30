Golden Wedding

Mr LORETO GRECH and Miss FLAVIA FENECH

The marriage took place on January 30, 1971, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay. Fr Tarcisio Frendo OP, officiated. Congratulations and best wishes dear mama and papa. May the Lord bless you and grant you many more years of good health, love and happiness together. Thank you for all your love, support and affection. Erika and Stephen, Ivan and Rachel and your grandchildren Simon and Stella.

Obituary

FITZPATRICK. On January 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE MARY (JO) formerly Powell, in her mother’s arms, after a long illness which she bore stoically and with Christian fortitude, and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Our JO went sailing peacefully into the arms of the Risen Lord, leaving to mourn her irreparable loss, her only child Sean, her parents Reg and Lilian, and her younger sibling Angela Maria and her family, Paul and daughter Lauren, nephews and nieces, and many, many true friends. Funeral details will be announced later. May she rest in the peace of the Just.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANS, devoted father and grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude on the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

ATTARD KINGSWELL. Trea-sured memories of JOSEPH and RITA. Always remembered with deepest love and gratitude by their children Victoria, Patricia, John and their families.

FABRI. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a dear father and grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. His sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GENOVESE. Cherished memo-ries of MELITA, especially today the anniversary of her demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn, Carolanne and their respective families. May he rest in peace.

PACE. In loving memory of our beloved TESSIE, the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly re-membered by her husband Bert, her children Josanne, Frank, Marica and Tonio, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

