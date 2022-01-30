Obituaries

BACHE. On January 28, at her home in Rabat, IRENE, aged 71, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her son David and his wife Lara, and her brother Nicholas, as well as her many other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 2, at 10am, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul, Mdina where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Requiescat in pace.

BORG. On January 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, of Birkirkara, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Avander and his wife Annabelle, Herman and his wife Maria, her nephews and nieces Gavin, Aidan, Eleonor and Markus along with her in-laws. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Monday, January 31 at 9.30am for St Helen’s basilica where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery at the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG BUSUTTIL. On January 29, at Roseville Balzan, VICTOR, of Valletta, who resided at Santa Luċija, aged 88 years, returned back to His Father’s house, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his daughters Marvic, Nadya, Erika and her husband Jonathan Valletta, his beloved grandchildren Kurt, Mark, Sarah, Martina and Julian, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves RoseVille, Balzan, tomorrow Monday, January 31, at 2.30pm, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Beatrice, his children Louis and his wife Elaine, Jonathan and his wife Francesca, his grandchildren Mariah, Matthew, Kristina and Gianluca, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 31, at 9am for Santa Luċija church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Tarxien cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, widower of Molly, née Agius Gilibert, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Marcel, Michel and his wife Charlotte, and Monique, his grandchildren Elise, Andrea and Francesco, many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday, January 31, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave. Instead of flowers, donations can be sent to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA of Balzan, aged 87, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Raymond and Mario, members of the Society for Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), her in-law Saviour and his wife Mary, Jane, widow of John, Louis, widower of Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 31, at 2pm for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Society for Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On January 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIN, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Rose, his children Fr Ivan, Martin and his wife Joanne, his grandchildren Marcella, Francesco and Luigi, his sister Maria, his brothers, sisters and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Tuesday, February 1, at 1.45pm for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Tarxien where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL of Valletta, residing in St Paul’s Bay, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sabine, daughter Tamira, sisters Isabelle, Nathalie, Vivienne, brother Dennis and his wife Jane, sister-in-law Susanne, brother-in-law Stefan, nephews and nieces, many relatives, friends and colleagues. A Mass for his repose will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 31, at 9am, at the Collegiate parish church of St Paul’s Shipwrecked, Valletta. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANS, a devoted father and grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

CAMILLERI – MARIA, widow of Mro. Giuseppe Camilleri. Treasured memories of our beloved mother. Forever remembered with love and gratitude and brother Herman, on their anniversaries. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

CHAPELLE PALEOLOGO – The Most Noble Count JOHN - 01-02-2016

Cherished and unfading memories on the sixth anniversary of being apart from a unique husband, father and grandfather.

Your life was a blessing, your memory is a treasure,

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Deeply missed with love and gratitude by Margaret, Nikki, Jean and Natasha, Annah and Lisa.

COPPINI. On the sixth anniversary of the demise of MARIA VICTORIA of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on 26.01.2016. She is deeply missed by her son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DIMECH – CARMEL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Louise, née Buttigieg, daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas, grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI – JOSEPH. Today the 19th anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His sons Alfred, Robert and Noel, and their families.

GENOVESE. Cherished memories of MELITA, especially today the anniversary of her demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

LOFARO – LOUIS V. In loving memory of a dear husband and wonderful father on the first anniversary of his demise.

He never looked for praises

He was never one to boast

He just went on quietly working

For the ones he loved the most.

He was there – a firm foundation

Through all our storms of life

A sturdy hand to hold onto

In times of stress and strife.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Elizabeth, née Falzon, his children Thomas, Emaliese and her husband Michael. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – REGINALD. January 25 the 21st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Doris, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STAINES. In loving memory of EDGAR and JANE whose anniversaries occur at this time. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Their family.

VASSALLO – GEMMA. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her family on the 32nd anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. May she rest in eternal peace.

