Obituaries

AGIUS. On Wednesday, January 29, SR VICTORIA, FMM went to meet the Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Carmela and Giuseppa, nieces and nephews, and her community of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Friday, January 31, at 10am at the convent in Balzan, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

BORG XUEREB. On January 29, at her residence, MARYANNE, of Birkirkara residing in Balzan, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Connie, her brother Mgr Prof. Vincent Borg, her nephews Evander Borg and Herman Borg Xuereb, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, at 8am, for the Annunciation of Our lady parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Noflowers by request but donations to Dar Tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret to inform that they are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her sisters Gużeppa and Rita, her brother Fr Gwakkin, OFM Cap, her nephews and nieces, their respective spouses and children, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, at 8.30am for the Augustinian church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Tal-Erwieħ cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to Hospice Malta, Balzan, St Joseph Home, Fgura and Palliative Care Unit at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

MICALLEF. On January 29, MARIA CARMELA, known lovingly as Lina, aged 98, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved wife of the late Vincent and cherished mother of Mariella and Mario, she is mourned also by Mario’s wife Monica and their children Jennifer and Andrew, as well as nephews and nieces and extended family. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 3, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dear Risen Saviour, may she rest with You in eternal joy. The family is grateful for the numerous expressions of sympathy and the care given to Lina in her final days by the nursing staff and doctors of Mater Dei Hospital medical ward 6.

QUINTANO. On January 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 95, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Saadia, his children Joe, Mary, Albert and Carmen and their respective spouses, his brother Alfred and his sisters Mary, Karmena and Tessie, nephews, nieces and friends, especially the members of the St Cajetan Band Club, Ħamrun. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, January 31, at 2pm. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 29, the Lord called to eternal life our dearest LOUIS, of Sliema, aged 88. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Lucia née Camilleri, his children Alan and his wife Doriette, Gladys, Audrey and her husband Christopher Spiteri, Andrew and his wife Graziella Bencini, Matthew and his wife Alexia, his grandchildren Daniel, Etienne, Jake, Gabriel, Federica, Jacques and Beppe, his brother Charles and his wife Mary, his sister Joan Caruana, his nephews and nieces, his sisters-in-law Ines and Gemma, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, at 8.15am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family heartily conveys its deep gratitude to the staff of JP2 St Vincent de Paul Residence for their sterling work carried out with utmost devotion and true dedication. The family is also grateful to the staff at A&E and MAU2 Mater Dei Hospital for their care and commitment.

In Memoriam

FIRMAN – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the 55th anniversary of his demise. We all still miss you and keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Marie Louise, Edward, Madeleine, Christine and Mark and their families.

MELI. In everlasting memory of our dear mother MIRIAM, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. So sadly missed by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

PISANI – ANGELA. It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. On the ninth anniversary of her demise, deeply missed by her husband Joe, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – Dr LINO SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Celine, his children and in-laws, Mario and Pat, Nurtan and Sandro, Julienne and Chris, and his grand-children, Maia, Nicola, Amik, Max and Timothy. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered in his memory.

