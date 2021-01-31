Births

ZAMMIT. On December 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Claire née Gatt and Christian, the precious gift of a daughter - ALESSIA, a most welcome sister to Julian. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Heartfelt thanks to the obstetrician and all the medical team, Delivery Suite staff especially midwives Emily Grima and Josefa Micallef, Obstetric Ward 2 and Obstetric Ward 1 maternity staff and to all our family and friends.

Obituaries

MICALLEF STAFRACE. On January 29 at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr. Joseph Micallef Stafrace aged 87 passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss, his wife Yvonne née Zammit, his daughter Yana and husband Peter, his son Simon and wife Suzanne, and his son Kirill and wife Nicola, his grandchildren John, Julia, Edward, Jean-Luc, Noah, Liam and Eva. His brother and sisters Dennis and wife Jeanette, Marlene widow of Anthony Calleja and May widow of Edward Caruana. He also leaves to mourn his in-laws Stanley and his wife Emily and Charles and his wife Maxine, and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Mater Dei Hospital Cadriatric Surgery ward and the St. Catherine Care Home for the Elderly. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at St Dominic parish church Valletta at 8.30am. The mass is to be streamed live on facebook.

SAMMUT. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr PIJU M. Of The Child Jesus (Edwin Sammut), of the Discalced Carmelites, Cospicua, aged 72, passed away suddenly yet peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is survived and mourned by his fellow Brothers and Sisters of the Maltese Semi-Province of the Discalced Carmelites, his siblings, in-laws and family members, members of the Neo-Catechumenal Way, other relatives and friends. A concelebrated funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at 9.30am at St Therese Sanctuary, Birkirkara, on Monday, February 1, followed by private interment in the vaults of St Theresa Convent, Cospicua. Due to the current situation, attendance will be limited and monitored according to the protocol established by the Health Authorities. Live Cam Birkirkara – St Therese Church will be in operation. No flowers by request but donations to Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu, Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara, will be greatly appreciated. The Carmelite Community and his family would like to thank the staff at the Emergency Department and Ward M4 at Mater Dei Hospital for their prompt attention and care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On January 12, in London, JOE, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, his only daughter Anna Maria Rixson and family, grandchildren Sam, Lucia, Georgia and great-grandson Timothy, his ex-wife Miriam née Vella, his brothers Michael, Noel, Philip and Albert, in-laws, nephews and nieces and cousins in Malta. Mass will be live-streamed on Monday, February 1, at 11am Malta time, on www.stjohnshorsham.com. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT. On January 22, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa Home, MARIA of San Ġwann passed away peacefully at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Dr Carmen Salafia Zammit and her husband Mark Salafia, Dr Helen Xuereb and her husband Dr Jesmond Xuereb, her grandchildren Rachel, Coralie and Jamie, her sister Polly Attard, her sister-in-law Betty Attard, her brother-in-law Joseph Zammit and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, February 1, at 8am, for Our lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Smiling with Jerome Foundation and the Malta Community Chest Fund, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARIA. Widow of Mro Giuseppe Camilleri, beloved mother. Forever remembered with love and gratitude and brother HERMAN on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CHAPELLE PALEOLOGO. The Most Noble Count JOHN CHAPELLE PALEOLOGO – 1.2.16. Cherished and unfading memories on the fifth anniversary of being apart from a unique husband, father and grandfather.

May the winds of Heaven blow softly into your ear

To say we love and miss you and wish that you were here

Deeply missed with love and gratitude by Margaret, Nikki, Jean and Natasha, Annah and Lisa.

COPPINI. On the fifth anniversary of the demise of MARIA VICTORIA of Sliema, who met the risen Lord on 26.1.16. She is deeply missed by her son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

FIRMAN – ERIC. Although 56 years have gone by, the memory of a dear father continues to live in our thoughts and prayers. Edward, Madeleine, Christine, Mark and their families.

MELI – MIRIAM. In everlasting memory of our dear mother, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away, so sadly missed by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families.

PISANI – ANGELA. It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. On the 10th anniversary of her demise, deeply missed by her husband Joe, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – Dr LINO SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Celine, his children and in-laws, Mario and Pat, Nurtan and Sandro, Julienne and Chris, and his grandchildren Maia, Nicola, Amik, Max and Timothy. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered in his memory.

VASSALLO – GEMMA. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Still, so deeply loved and missed by her family. A prayer is solicited.

Sistina art shop

Best quality art materials. Winter offers! Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.