Obituaries

AGIUS. On January 27, JOHN, passed away peacefully. He joins his beloved wife Pauline and leaves to mourn him his daughter Lara and her husband Stefan; his beloved grandchildren Claudio, Miguel and Diogo; his in-laws; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, January 31, at 1.30pm, for St John the Baptist Church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On January 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 88, of Gudja, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Annie, Josephine, Lora, and her husband Joe, Yvonne, widow of her brother Alfio, nephews and nieces, and their families, other relatives and friends including the brethren from The Neocatechumenal Way.The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 1, at 2.15pm, for the Gudja parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Gudja cemetery. The family requests that instead of flowers donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On January 29, at Rabat Community, Sister ROSE, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her brother Fr Alfred Xuereb, S.J., her cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, January 31, at 8.30am at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Dar Sagra Familija, Żabbar, in aid of children in care, would be greatly appreciated. Sister Rose spent many years of her religious life taking care of children at Dar Sagra Familja. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FIRMAN – ERIC. Remembering a dear father, especially today the 57th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edward, Madeleine, Christine and Mark and their families.

MELI. In sweet and loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother MIRIAM on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families. Lord grant her eternal rest.

PISANI – ANGELA. It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. On the 11th anniversary of her demise, deeply missed by her husband Joe, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – Dr LINO SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Celine, his children and in-laws, Nurtan and Sandro, Julienne, Patricia and his grandchildren Maia, Nicola, Amik, Max and Timothy. Yesterday’s 9.30am Mass at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, was offered in his memory.

