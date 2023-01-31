Obituary

HUBER. On January 28, LINA, aged 90, passed away peacefully joining her late husband Albert, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Josianne and her husband Andrew Degaetano, her son John and his wife Marika, her grandchildren Carla, Michela and her husband Timmy Sullivan and Aidan, and her great-grandchildren Harry and Matthew, her sisters-in-law Marie wife of Paul Borg Olivier, Anne wife of Tony Fleri Soler, Margaret, and her brother-in-law Joseph and his wife Patricia, her close friends and relatives Marlene Jaccarini and Joan Fleri-Soler, her nephews and nieces and their spouses, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, January 31, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Malta Community Chest Fund would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FIRMAN. Although 58 years have passed, the memory of our dear father ERIC lives on vividly in our minds, thoughts and prayers. Edward, Madeleine, Christine, Mark, and their families.

MELI – MIRIAM. On the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always remembered and greatly missed by her children and their families. A prayer is solicited.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of LINO on the 25th anniversary of his passing. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, in-laws, and grandchildren.

VASSALLO – GEMMA. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 33rd anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARMEN BROWN In loving memory of a loving wife, mother and grandmother, today the first anniversary of her demise Always remembered and deeply missed by her husband Vince, her sons Adrian and his wife Elaine and Julian and his wife Amanda, her granddaughters Sarah, Lisa and Ellie, other relatives and friends A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara Lord, grant her eternal rest

