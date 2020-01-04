Obituary

DEBONO. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JULIAN, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved mother Carmen, his wife Eleonora, his children Sephora Maria and her husband Darren, Elaine Marie and her fiance Matthew, his grandchildren Jamie, Summer Marie and Valentina, his brother and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 6, for Holy Trinity Church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – TONY. On the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly re-membered by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and his grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In memory of VICTOR B. on the 52nd year of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your children Randolph, Victor, Anton, Maria, Paul, John and all their families.

CASSAR – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

DISTEFANO – STELLA, née Darmenia Grech. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Nadya, Corinne and Michèle together with their respective families.

VELLA BAMBER – RICHARD. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away to a better place. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Dorothy, Karen and Michael, Paul and Iris, James and Sarah, Tomas, Gillian and Theresa. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 7pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – HAMILTON and LILLIE. In loving memory of my father and sister on the 60th and 37th anniversary respectively of their passing on to a better life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

