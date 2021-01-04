Obituaries

CAUCHI. On January 1, LINDA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Raymond and his wife Angela, John and his wife Sylvia, Maryann and her husband Manuel, Stephen and his wife Lorraine, Lucia and her husband Hector and her beloved grandchildren Nathalie, Adrian, Ramona, Aaron, Abigail, Mattea, Michele, Daryl, Kurt, Amy, Marja and Kyle, her beloved great-grandchildren Kieran and Zoe, her sisters, Connie and Miriam, her in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, at 8.30am, at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

D’AMATO. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 75, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Betty, his children Joanna and her husband James, Anthony and his wife Rebecca, his grandchildren Adam, Kristina and Alec, his brothers John, Joseph and George, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, at 9.30am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On January 3, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ANTOINE, ex Chief Executive of the Malta Broadcasting Authority, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Mary née Mamo, his beloved children Anna and her husband Godwin Giusti, Nigel and his wife Martine and Mariella and her husband Philip Borg, his precious grandchildren Sarah, Luke, Steve, Matthew, Simon, Andrew, Mark, Julian, Ian and Lee, his brother Joe and his wife Esmeria, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, at 9am, for Madonna Ta’ Fatima church, Pietà, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Merħba Bik, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA ROSA. On January 2, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, WINNIE (Mags) of Xemxija, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Joe, her children Marco and his wife Rose, Luizette and husband Victor Gauci, Joseph and his partner Joanne Galea, Evelyn and husband Adrian Saliba and Glenn, her grandchildren Clint, Mickey, Abigail, Paula, Gabriel, Megan, Beppe, Jamie and Andrea, her great grandchildren Chloe, Liam and Jack, her sister Tessie Castillo, her brother John and his wife Maryann Bonaci, her sister Nadja and her husband John Cassar, her sister-in-law Rose Marie Bonaci, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, at 7.15am, for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at the Hniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On January 3, PAUL, aged 89, of Sliema, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his children Mariella and her husband Herman, Anton and his wife Marisa, and Sandra, his grandchildren Mark, Peter, Luca, Ylenia, Matthew, Andrea and Amber, his brother Henry, his sisters Connie and Therese, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA. On January 1, ALEX, aged 69, passed away peacefully at home. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna, née Urpani, his son Chris and his wife Samantha, his daughters Rebekah and Nicole, his beloved grandchildren Kay, Jodie, Zoe, Nina, Mickey and Tommy, his siblings Austin and Jeanette, Joseph and Rosette, Tony and Sylvana, Anna Rossi and Pippo and Marguerite. His in-laws and their respective families and other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – TONY. On the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and his grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

DISTEFANO – STELLA, née Darmenia Grech. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Nadya, Corinne and Michèle together with their respective families.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – HAMILTON and LILLIE. In loving memory of my father and sister on the 61st and 38th anniversary, respectively, of their passing on to a better life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

