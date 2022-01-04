Obituaries

PAVIA. On January 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, SANDRO, aged 52, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Marcon, his mother Tessie, née Refalo, his brother Mario, his sister Lorna, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SIMIANA. On January 2, EMANUEL, former AFM Staff Sergeant, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Cecilia, his children Matthew and his wife Maureen, Christabelle and her husband Robson, grandsons Luke, Thomas and Logan, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 4, at 1.30pm, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on his behalf to Radju Maria, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – TONY. On the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and his grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the third anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

DISTEFANO – STELLA, née Darmenia Grech. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Nadya, Corinne and Michele together with their respective families.

EBEJER. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Connie.

VELLA BAMBER – RICHARD. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his passing away to a better place. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Dorothy, Karen and Michael, Paul and Iris, James and Sarah, Tomas, Gillian, Theresa and Henry. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – HAMILTON and LILLIE. In loving memory of my father and sister on the 62nd and 39th anniversary respectively of their passing on to a better life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

