In Memoriam

AQUILINA – TONY. On the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and his grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his demise. His family.

DISTEFANO – STELLA, née Darmenia Grech. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters, Nadya, Corinne and Michele together with their respective families.

EBEJER. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Connie.

FENECH. In loving memory of CECILLE, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly and lovingly remembered by her brothers Patrick and David, her sisters Marthese and Liz, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

VELLA de FREMEAUX – HAMILTON and LILLIE. In loving memory of my father and sister on the 63rd and 40th anniversary respectively of their passing on to a better life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

A Mass to celebrate the life of JOHN DAVID CLUETT who passed away in South Africa on 28 December 2022 is being offered at the chapel opposite Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Thursday 5th January 2023 at 5.30pm.

