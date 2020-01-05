Obituaries

AGIUS. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA, k/a CHESSIE, née Montebello, aged 95, from Sliema, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mary, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, January 8 at 8am for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On January 3, at her residence, NAZZARENA, of Żurrieq, widow of Carmel, aged 87, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mansy, member of the MUSEUM, Mary, Johnny, Pawlu, Anna, Twanny and Joseph, their respective spouses, grand­children and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 7 at 2.15pm for St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to the MUSEUM missions female section, General House, Floriana, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On January 5, at his residence, JOE, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Miriam née Cuschieri, his children Mario and Mariuccia, Marco and Lucienne, Josef and Maria, his grandchildren Martina, Luisa, Krista, Filippa and Ella, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, January 7, at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of The Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Targa, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. We regretfully announce the passing away of JOSEPHINE, widow of Joseph Vella of Safi, a few weeks before her 82nd birthday. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, in the early hours of Friday, January 3. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved children Paul Vella, Margaret and Louis Schembri, Claire and Elton Busuttil, Robert Aloisio, widower of her eldest daughter M’Anne, her treasured grandchildren Andy Aloisio and Beverly Fenech, Sarah and Stefan Sant, Emma Schembri and Simon Mifsud, Paula and Manuel Farrugia, Kurt Vella, Nicole and Martina Busuttil, and her great-grandchildren Aiden and Thomas, her brother Alfonse Grech, her sisters Katy Bugeja and Tessie Borg, their families, other relatives and friends, especially her life-long friend Maria Busuttil. The funeral was held at Safi parish church yesterday. She was laid to rest in the family’s grave at Safi Cemetery. Farewell our beloved mum, nanna, and nannabuzzi. You will truly find pure solace when meeting your beloved husband Joseph, and children M’Anne and Manuel. You surely deserve it.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of EMANUEL, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Simone and Patrick and their families.

BONELLO. Treasured memories of ROSE, a dear wife, mother and grandmother. On the second anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Maria and Alan, Victoria and Pierandrea and Julian.

BORG – WILFED T. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 18th anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts and fondly remembered by his wife Nathalie and his son Matthew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – WILFRED T. Fondest memories of our dear brother-in-law and cherished friend who passed away 18 years ago. Deeply missed and never forgotten. Michael and Sandra, Michela and Francesca, Johanna and David.

CINI. In loving memory of WALTER, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Ivy, his children Gisele, AnneMarie, Lucienne and Anthony and his beloved grandchildren David, Sarah, Jeremy and Sophie. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI. Treasured and unfading memories of ANTHONY, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, his son John and all their families. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – ALBERT. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his demise on New Year’s Day. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Doris, his daughter Monica and her husband Paul, his son Donald, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GIALANZE. Treasured memories of our mother and grandmother IRENE, on her fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Michelle, Karl, Sarah, Lisa and Edward. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 12.15pm, at St Julian’s parish church.

MARGUERAT – SALVINA, 07.01.1999. Remembering with much love, pride our beloved mother.

In our hearts your memory lingers,

Always tender, fond and true,

There’s not a day, dear mother,

When we don’t think of you.

Carol, Celine, Claude, Marielle, Maude, Cynthia.

SAVONA – GERALD. In loving memory of my dearest husband on the third anniversary of his demise. His wife Rose, Jacques, Francesca and Joy. May he rest in peace.

VELLA – PAULA. In loving memory of our mother, today her third anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB. Fond and unfading memories of a truly beloved husband, father and grandfather, ALFRED, tomorrow, January 6, being the second anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Lovingly remembered by his wife Therese, children Caroline, Steven and Claudine and their families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

