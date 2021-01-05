Obituaries

CASSAR. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, LEONARD, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Arthur, Tania, Moira, Veronica, Christopher and Paul, their spouses, his dear friend Samir, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 6, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ERMINIA of St Julian’s, widow of Salvino, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Liliana, Bill, widower of her daughter Catherine, Josette and her husband Geoff, Charlotte and her husband Angelo, and Marisa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Vince, her sister Josephine, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 5, at 1.30pm, for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – WILFRED. On the 19th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his siblings Anthony and Burkurie, Anne and Herbert. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – PAULA. In loving memory of our mother, today her fourth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark and Ray and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

