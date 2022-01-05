Obituaries

PORTELLI. On January 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, BERNARDETTE, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Thomas, her son Timothy and his fiancée Karen, her daughter Lorraine and her husband Stephen, her brothers and sisters and their families, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 6, at 2.30pm, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to the Puttinu Cares, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On January 4, at his residence, CARMEL, of Santa Venera, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mercedes, his children Gotthard, Dulcie and her husband Claudio, Magnolia, his grandchildren Alba and Giorgio, his brother Victor, his sisters Gina and Marthese, their respective families, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 6, at 1pm, for Santa Venera parish church (new church), where a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace.

In Memoriam

VELLA – PAULA. In loving memory of our mother, on the fifth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark and Ray and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

