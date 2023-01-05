Obituaries

.

FENECH. On January 4, YVONNE, passed away peacefully and suddenly, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her dear children Elaine and her husband Keith, Frida and her husband Vincent, Simone and her husband Bobby, as well as her treasured grandson Miguel, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral Mass will be held today, at 8am, at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, Pietà. Yvonne will then be laid to rest at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On January 1, at his residence, PIERRE, of Żabbar, residing in Paola, aged 61, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josanne, his sister Romina Morrow, Katrin, widow of his brother Ivan, his mother-in-law Mary Anne, in-laws Ivan, Isabelle, Michelle, his nephew and nieces Mia-Kyra, Maya, Jade, Liam and Enya, his aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 6, at 1pm, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, SILVIO, of Paola, residing in Tarxien, aged 57, former Labour Party Member of Parliament, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dorianne, his son Jacob, his mother Doris, his brothers Raymond and his wife Janica, Christopher and his wife Bessie, his sister Michelle and her husband Jethro, his father-in-law Pawlu, in-laws Roderick, Anthony and his partner Noelene, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 6, at 7.45am, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GIALANZE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, IRENE, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers – Michelle, Karl, Sarah, Lisa and Edward. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julians parish church.

VELLA – PAULA. In loving memory of our mother, on her sixth anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear ANNIE MUSCAT on the 30th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Tony, Charlie, Raymond, Margaret and Nathalie and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIRIAM PORTELLI - A precious mother so deeply missed by her children Ralph, Connie, Joe, Pierre and Mark, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our hearts, especially today the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. ‘We know you’re gone; but you’re still here; ….you’re everywhere’. May she rest forever in peace.

