Obituary

Lawrence Bonnici

BONNICI. On January 4, LAWRENCE, aged 91. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lucy, his children Carmel and his wife Alice, Marita and her husband Raymond, Nancy and her husband John, his brother Fr Julius Bonnici, OSA, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, at 8am for the Holy Family parish church, Iklin, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CHARLES. In loving memory of MARIE on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Sunday, January 7, at 10am, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GIALANZE. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, IRENE, on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Michelle, Karl, Sarah, Lisa and Edward. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm, at the Millennium chapel, Paceville.

VELLA – PAULA. In loving memory of our mother, on her seventh anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CELINE BRIFFA, née Marguerat On the first anniversary of the passing of my dear mother. Lovingly remembered and so terribly missed with every passing day. Now joined by my dear father Joseph. A remembrance Mass will be held today at 5pm at the Basilica di San Zeno Maggiore, Verona, Italy. Your only son Kenrick Briffa and family.

NICHOLAS MICALLEF Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Josanne, his sons Chris, Ian and Gilbert, their spouses, and his grandchildren. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, You are loved and missed beyond measure. A Mass for his repose is being offered on Sunday, January 7, at 10am, at Iklin parish church.

MIRIAM PORTELLI A precious mother so deeply missed by her children Ralph, Connie, Joe, Pierre and Mark, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our hearts, especially today the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life The years roll by but we remember you with love in a place, in a laugh, in a song, in a prayer….. you’re always with us. May she rest forever in peace

