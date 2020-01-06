Obituaries

AGIUS. On January 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA, known as Chessie, née Montebello, aged 95, from Sliema, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mary, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, at 8am for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

EBEJER. On January 4, JOSEPH of Lija and residing in Santa Luċija, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his grandchildren Nicole, Mariah and Keah, his brothers and sisters, his brother-in-law, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday, January 6, at 1.15pm, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On January 5, at his residence, JOE, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Miriam, née Cuschieri, his children Mario and Mariuccia, Marco and Lucienne, Josef and Maria, his grandchildren Martina, Luisa, Krista, Filippa and Ella, his brothers and sisters Harry and Lynne, Frank and Margaret, Vivienne and Vanni Gingell Littlejohn and Henrietta and Joe Curmi, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, at 9.30am, at the Sanctuary of The Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO. On January 5 at Mater Dei Hospital, EMILIA, aged 90, from Siġġiewi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces, Robert and his family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, at 2.45pm for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – MARIA ELENA (Mariella) née Refalo. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother and grandmother, who was called to eternal life one year ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, her daughters Jocelyne, Caroline and her husband Andrew, her grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona and Lisa. A Mass will be held at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, today at 6pm.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO – ANNIE. Mama dearest, not a day goes by when you are not loved and missed. Beautiful memories of a most loving mother and grandmother. Forever in our hearts, especially today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Her children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families. Lord Jesus hold her in Your loving tender care.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, today the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Her family.

ULLO. Loving memories of my beloved parents LENA and EDWARD whose anniversary occur on January 6 and February 13 respectively. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

