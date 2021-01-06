Obituaries

ATTARD. We sadly announce the passing of PHYLLIS who passed away peacefully to meet the eternal Lord on December 5, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London, aged 82, surrounded by her daughters and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters Carmen and Frances, sons-in-law Rob and Ian, grandson Ryan Phillip, the Agius family, the Attard family, relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Thursday, January 7, at 3pm, at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given by the Spinney’s Caring Staff, Chingford, London.

RANIOLO. Suddenly, on January 3, JOSEPHINE, née Pisani, widow of Italo, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Annamaria and her husband Peter Grima, Marco and his wife Monique, née Dougall, Sandro and his wife Christine Pillsbury, Daniela and her husband Luigi Sansone, Francesca and her husband Edward Borg, together with her grandchildren, Sebastian and his partner Elena, Thomas, Katrina and her fiancé Jake, Georgia, India, Valentina, Matteo, Marc, Ella, Amelia and Rafel, and her treasured great-grandson Oliver; her brothers and sisters Carmel, Mary, Alice, widow of her brother Salvinu, Michael, Frank and Lilian and their respective spouses, her lifelong friend Violet, and all her relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 7, at 9am, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. Treasured memories of MARIELLA, née Refalo, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was called to eternal life two years ago. Always loved and deeply missed by all her family. Our prayerful thoughts, Jocelyne, Caroline and Andrew, Michael, Nadine and Tomaz, Amanda, Fiona, Lisa and baby Mia.

CUSCHIERI – Dr ANTHONY CUSCHIERI, MD. In loving memory of a dearly cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his death. Always loved, forever missed by his children Madeleine, Vicky, Marika, Marguerite, John and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO – ANNIE. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, especially today, the eighth anniversary of her demise. Her children Josette, Hermann, Nathalie and their families.

May the winds of heaven, blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish, that you were here.

Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, today the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Her family.

ULLO. In tender memory of my dearly beloved parents LENA and EDWARD, whose anniversaries occur on January 6 and February 13, respectively. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

ZAMMIT – LUCY. Loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother every day and especially today, the 11th anniversary of her passing. May she be resting in peace. Her daughters, sons-in-law and precious grandchildren.

To whom it may concern

I would like to inform all the contributors who helped my daughter Elisa Mangion with expenses collected to help with her operation overseas in Missouri, USA. The operation is over and has been successful and we would like to inform everyone that bank accounts are NOW closed and no more donations are needed.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.