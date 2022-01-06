Obituaries

BONNICI. On January 4, our beloved CONCETTA (Connie) passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Joseph, her daughters Chantelle and her husband Artemios Vogiatzis and Anthea and her husband Eric Mac Kay, her family and friends. The funeral took place yesterday. Lord, welcome her into Your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.

FENECH. On January 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERTA, née Lanfranco, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, her children Jessica, Jack and his partner Martina, and her mother-in-law Lucia. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brother Francis and his wife Claire, her brother Peter, her sister-in-law Graziella and her husband Michael, her brother-in-law Martin and his wife Sharon, her nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 7, at 8.15am, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, welcome her into Your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.

ZARB. On January 5, at St Vincent de Paul residence, JACK of Valletta, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his children Josette and her husband John, Paul and his wife Liying, Jacqueline and her husband Lloyd, his grandchildren Jessica and Joseph and their fiancés Fabian and Janice, his brother and sisters living in Canada, in laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Friday, January 7 at 9.30am for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – MARIA ELENA (Mariella), née REFALO. Treasured memories of a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was called to eternal life three years ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, her daughters Jocelyne, Caroline and her husband Andrew, her grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona and Lisa and great-granddaughter Mia.

CUSCHIERI – ANTHONY. Today, January 6, the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Cherished memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always remembered by Madeleine and Oliver, Vicky and John, Marika and William, Marguerite and Albert, John and Hannah and their families.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO. Treasured memories of our dearest ANNIE, a most loving and devoted mother and grandmother, today, the ninth anniversary of her demise.

Mama, you left us

Beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

Although we cannot see you,

You’re always at our side.

Her children Josette, Hermann and Monica, Nathalie and Ray Galea, her grandchildren Anthony Nicholas and M. Roberta and their families. Lord Jesus, hold her in Your loving tender care.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Her family.

ULLO. Loving and tender memories of my dearly beloved parents LENA and EDWARD whose anniversaries occur on January 6 and February 13, respectively. Deeply missed by Josephine.

ZAMMIT – LUCY. Remembering with love a dear mother and grandmother, especially today the 13th anniversary of her passing. Her five daughters, sons-in-law and precious grandchildren. Rest in peace.

ZARB – ALFRED. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten by his wife Therese, children Caroline, Steve and Claudine and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

